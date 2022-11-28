Ravens' Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh Met to Discuss Deleted NSFW Tweet Ripping Fan

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters he met with quarterback Lamar Jackson to discuss a vulgar tweet he sent out and eventually deleted following Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"[I] just beg guys to not get into the Twitter world right after the game, especially after a loss," Harbaugh said. "It's never going to be positive. It's not going be a nice place, you know? That's kind of reflected in Lamar's response because ... that's not the way he speaks. It's not the way he talks. It's not the words he ever uses. I've never heard him say things like that before."

Jamison Hensley of ESPN explained that the quarterback responded to a Twitter user who suggested games should not be decided by kicker Justin Tucker if Jackson is going to ask for a contract with more than $250 million in guarantees.

"Jackson snapped back shortly afterward with a profane reply, saying, among other things, that the fan 'never smelt a football field,'" Hensley wrote. "He then added an anti-gay phrase."

The exchange followed a dramatic comeback win for the Jaguars.

Despite facing a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter, Trevor Lawrence completed the comeback with two late touchdown passes and a strike to Zay Jones for a go-ahead two-point conversion. To Jackson's credit, he moved the offense down the field in the final seconds to set up a 67-yard field-goal attempt from Tucker, but the kick fell just short.

"Lamar Jackson, you've been around him. He's got one of the biggest hearts of anybody I know," Harbaugh said. "You all have seen him the way he treats people, the way he treats kids, the way he treats the media. And he is also one of the biggest competitors I've ever met. So those kind of conversations he takes very seriously. You get trapped sometimes by someone that's baiting you just a little bit. And you can't live there. I think that's not a place he wants to be and that's certainly not things that he wants to say."

That the fan mentioned Jackson's contract request is notable considering it is a major talking point surrounding the Ravens.

The 2019 MVP turned down an offer in September that ESPN's Adam Schefter reported was thought to be worth approximately $250 million. According to Schefter, the team "balked" at Jackson's request for a deal approximating the $230 million in guarantees the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson.

Baltimore is tied with the Cincinnati Bengals atop the AFC North at 7-4 and will face the Denver Broncos in Week 13.