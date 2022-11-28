X

    World Cup 2022 Scores: Monday's Results and Tuesday's Schedule

    Joe TanseyNovember 28, 2022

    DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 28: Thiago Silva of Brazil Goal celebration, celebrating with his team after Casemiro of Brazil scored the 1:0 during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Switzerland at Stadium 974 on November 28, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
    Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

    The most exciting day yet at the 2022 FIFA World Cup started with 11 goals in two matches and ended with Brazil and Portugal enforcing their dominance on the tournament.

    Brazil and Portugal became the second and third teams to book spots in the round of 16 in Qatar. France is the other team to clinch qualification.

    Brazil used one moment of brilliance and a stellar defensive performance to remain on top of Group G, while Bruno Fernandes, not Cristiano Ronaldo, powered Portugal to its second victory of the tournament.

    Monday's games were not just about the powerhouses. Cameroon and Ghana scored two impressive results for Africa. Cameroon came back to draw Serbia and Ghana defeated South Korea.

    The World Cup now turns to the final matchday in the each of the eight groups. Four of the 13 knockout round spots up for grabs will be clinched in Groups A and B on Tuesday.

    Group E

    1. Brazil - 6 points (3 goals for, 0 goals against, +3 goal differential)

    2. Switzerland - 3 (1 GF, 1 GA, 0 GD)

    3. Cameroon - 1 (3 GF, 4 GA, -1 GD)

    4. Serbia - 1 (3 GF, 5 GA, -2 GD)

    Monday Results

    Brazil 1, Switzerland 0

    Cameroon 3, Serbia 3

    Brazil became the second team to secure passage into the round of 16 with its 1-0 win over Switzerland.

    Casemiro netted the game-winning goal in the 83rd minute to keep the Selecao on top of Group E and in the best position possible to come out in first place.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    BRAZIL BRILLIANCE<br><br>This was too nice by Casemiro 🔥🇧🇷 <a href="https://t.co/Ahz1eqlLAq">pic.twitter.com/Ahz1eqlLAq</a>

    Casemiro's goal came minutes after Vinicius Junior's goal was disallowed due to Richarlison being in an offside position in the buildup to the goal.

    Vinicius Junior did not get credit for an assist on Casemiro's goal, but he was involved right before the final pass was made.

    While Brazil's attack was busy searching for a breakthrough, its back line made Alisson's life very easy in net. The Brazilian goalkeeper did not see a single shot on target from the Swiss, who were playing without Xherdan Shaqiri.

    Switzerland is still in relatively good shape to advance to the round of 16 because Cameroon and Serbia played to a draw earlier on Monday.

    Serbia came alive right before the halftime whistle with a goal each from Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Aleksandar Mitrovic added to Serbia's goal haul with a 53rd-minute strike.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    AND JUST LIKE THAT SERBIA TAKES THE LEAD<br><br>What turnaround by Serbia 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/y5RX0wL4ic">pic.twitter.com/y5RX0wL4ic</a>

    Cameroon turned the game around once Vincent Aboubakar entered the field in the 55th minute.

    The 30-year-old striker produced one of the best goals of the tournament eight minutes after his entrance. He chipped a shot over Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic. The goal was ruled to be good after VAR evaluated that Aboubaker remained onside in his run toward the goal.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    WHAT A CHIP 🔥<br><br>After a VAR check, the goal stands and Cameroon takes one back! 🇨🇲 <a href="https://t.co/2zwCtckDjW">pic.twitter.com/2zwCtckDjW</a>

    Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting leveled the match at three apiece in the 66th minute to give Cameroon a valuable point in Group G.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    THIS GAME IS TIED 😱<br><br>Cameroon scores a third! <a href="https://t.co/pXvPbKC8I6">pic.twitter.com/pXvPbKC8I6</a>

    Cameroon needs a miraculous result against Brazil in the final group game to advance into the round of 16. Serbia and Switzerland are likely playing for the second spot from Group G.

    Switzerland needs a win or tie to stay alive in the tournament, while Serbia must beat the Swiss to move on.

    Group H

    1. Portugal - 6 (5 GF, 2 GA +3 GD)

    2. Ghana - 3 (5 GF, 5 GA, 0 GD)

    3. South Korea - 1 (2 GF, 3 GA, -1 GD)

    4. Uruguay - 1 (0 GF, 2 GA, - 2 GD)

    Monday Results

    Portugal 2, Uruguay 0

    Ghana 3, South Korea 2

    Portugal joined Brazil and France in the final 16 through a pair of second half goals against Uruguay.

    Bruno Fernandes was officially credited with both tallies. Cristiano Ronaldo tried to take credit for the opener, but his header just missed Fernandes' cross from the left wing.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Ronaldo was originally credited for the goal, should it belong to Bruno Fernandes? 🧐 <a href="https://t.co/RuMuMAEA0T">pic.twitter.com/RuMuMAEA0T</a>

    Fernandes completed his brace from the penalty spot in second half stoppage time after a VAR review ruled that Jose Gimenez handled the ball in the box.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Too easy for Bruno Fernandes 🔥<br><br>He scores his second of the match and extends Portugal's lead 🇵🇹 <a href="https://t.co/4Fo20Zez4y">pic.twitter.com/4Fo20Zez4y</a>

    Uruguay attempted to get back into the contest after the opening goal, but it fell short with only shot off the post seriously concerning Portugal.

    Uruguay needs a win over Ghana on Friday and some help from Portugal against South Korea to get through to the round of 16.

    Ghana catapaulted itself from last to second in Group H with a thrilling 3-2 win over South Korea that was fueled by Mohamed Kudus' brace.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    KUDUS PUTS GHANA ON TOP 😱😱 <a href="https://t.co/PAtyNhSXvE">pic.twitter.com/PAtyNhSXvE</a>

    Kudus' second goal answered an attacking flurry from South Korea. Cho Gue-Sung netted a pair of tallies in the 58th and 61st minutes to erase the two-goal lead built up by the Ghanaians in the first half.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    SOUTH KOREA FINDS THE EQUALIZER 🇰🇷<br><br>Cho has done it again 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/YHw1ETyegt">pic.twitter.com/YHw1ETyegt</a>

    Ghana needs a win over Uruguay to feel completely safe to get into the round of 16.

    Portugal is dealing with some injuries and could rest some players to avoid yellow cards against South Korea. Two yellow cards turn into a one-game suspension at the World Cup.

    However, Portugal should be gunning for the top spot in Group H because the second-place team likely has to face Brazil in the round of 16, Portugal would rather beat South Korea and face either Switzerland or Serbia.

    Tuesday Schedule

    Group A: Netherlands vs. Qatar (10 a.m. ET, Fox)

    Group A: Ecuador vs. Senegal (10 a.m. ET, FS1)

    Group B: Iran vs. United States (2 p.m. ET, Fox)

    Group B: Wales vs. England (2 p.m. ET, FS1)

