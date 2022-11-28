World Cup 2022 Scores: Monday's Results and Tuesday's Schedule

Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The most exciting day yet at the 2022 FIFA World Cup started with 11 goals in two matches and ended with Brazil and Portugal enforcing their dominance on the tournament.

Brazil and Portugal became the second and third teams to book spots in the round of 16 in Qatar. France is the other team to clinch qualification.

Brazil used one moment of brilliance and a stellar defensive performance to remain on top of Group G, while Bruno Fernandes, not Cristiano Ronaldo, powered Portugal to its second victory of the tournament.

Monday's games were not just about the powerhouses. Cameroon and Ghana scored two impressive results for Africa. Cameroon came back to draw Serbia and Ghana defeated South Korea.

The World Cup now turns to the final matchday in the each of the eight groups. Four of the 13 knockout round spots up for grabs will be clinched in Groups A and B on Tuesday.

Group E

1. Brazil - 6 points (3 goals for, 0 goals against, +3 goal differential)

2. Switzerland - 3 (1 GF, 1 GA, 0 GD)

3. Cameroon - 1 (3 GF, 4 GA, -1 GD)

4. Serbia - 1 (3 GF, 5 GA, -2 GD)

Monday Results

Brazil 1, Switzerland 0

Cameroon 3, Serbia 3

Brazil became the second team to secure passage into the round of 16 with its 1-0 win over Switzerland.

Casemiro netted the game-winning goal in the 83rd minute to keep the Selecao on top of Group E and in the best position possible to come out in first place.

Casemiro's goal came minutes after Vinicius Junior's goal was disallowed due to Richarlison being in an offside position in the buildup to the goal.

Vinicius Junior did not get credit for an assist on Casemiro's goal, but he was involved right before the final pass was made.

While Brazil's attack was busy searching for a breakthrough, its back line made Alisson's life very easy in net. The Brazilian goalkeeper did not see a single shot on target from the Swiss, who were playing without Xherdan Shaqiri.

Switzerland is still in relatively good shape to advance to the round of 16 because Cameroon and Serbia played to a draw earlier on Monday.

Serbia came alive right before the halftime whistle with a goal each from Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Aleksandar Mitrovic added to Serbia's goal haul with a 53rd-minute strike.

Cameroon turned the game around once Vincent Aboubakar entered the field in the 55th minute.

The 30-year-old striker produced one of the best goals of the tournament eight minutes after his entrance. He chipped a shot over Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic. The goal was ruled to be good after VAR evaluated that Aboubaker remained onside in his run toward the goal.

Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting leveled the match at three apiece in the 66th minute to give Cameroon a valuable point in Group G.

Cameroon needs a miraculous result against Brazil in the final group game to advance into the round of 16. Serbia and Switzerland are likely playing for the second spot from Group G.

Switzerland needs a win or tie to stay alive in the tournament, while Serbia must beat the Swiss to move on.

Group H

1. Portugal - 6 (5 GF, 2 GA +3 GD)

2. Ghana - 3 (5 GF, 5 GA, 0 GD)

3. South Korea - 1 (2 GF, 3 GA, -1 GD)

4. Uruguay - 1 (0 GF, 2 GA, - 2 GD)

Monday Results

Portugal 2, Uruguay 0

Ghana 3, South Korea 2

Portugal joined Brazil and France in the final 16 through a pair of second half goals against Uruguay.

Bruno Fernandes was officially credited with both tallies. Cristiano Ronaldo tried to take credit for the opener, but his header just missed Fernandes' cross from the left wing.

Fernandes completed his brace from the penalty spot in second half stoppage time after a VAR review ruled that Jose Gimenez handled the ball in the box.

Uruguay attempted to get back into the contest after the opening goal, but it fell short with only shot off the post seriously concerning Portugal.

Uruguay needs a win over Ghana on Friday and some help from Portugal against South Korea to get through to the round of 16.

Ghana catapaulted itself from last to second in Group H with a thrilling 3-2 win over South Korea that was fueled by Mohamed Kudus' brace.

Kudus' second goal answered an attacking flurry from South Korea. Cho Gue-Sung netted a pair of tallies in the 58th and 61st minutes to erase the two-goal lead built up by the Ghanaians in the first half.

Ghana needs a win over Uruguay to feel completely safe to get into the round of 16.

Portugal is dealing with some injuries and could rest some players to avoid yellow cards against South Korea. Two yellow cards turn into a one-game suspension at the World Cup.

However, Portugal should be gunning for the top spot in Group H because the second-place team likely has to face Brazil in the round of 16, Portugal would rather beat South Korea and face either Switzerland or Serbia.

Tuesday Schedule

Group A: Netherlands vs. Qatar (10 a.m. ET, Fox)

Group A: Ecuador vs. Senegal (10 a.m. ET, FS1)

Group B: Iran vs. United States (2 p.m. ET, Fox)

Group B: Wales vs. England (2 p.m. ET, FS1)