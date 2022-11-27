X

    Robert Griffin III Rips Commanders' Sean Taylor Tribute; Star 'Deserved a Statue'

    November 27, 2022

    FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 24: ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III broadcasts on the field prior to an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Robert Griffin III was among those criticizing the memorial the Washington Commanders unveiled Sunday to honor Sean Taylor.

    Griffin, who spent three seasons with the Commanders, said the two-time Pro Bowler deserved to have a statue:

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Sean Taylor Deserved a Statue. <a href="https://t.co/As8sio1puN">pic.twitter.com/As8sio1puN</a>

    Taylor died in November 2007 after he was shot in the leg in the course of a burglary at his home. Only 24 at the time, he was in the middle of his fourth season in the NFL, all of which came in Washington.

    Since then, the Commanders have been accused of attempting to capitalize on Taylor's death.

    On the 11th anniversary in 2018, the team briefly drew fans' attention to the sale of a plush doll bearing Taylor's likeness. Then came his jersey retirement ceremony in 2021, which was so poorly received it warranted an apology from team president Jason Wright.

    Chad Ryan @ChadwikoTWW

    The road was re-dedicated in front of porta-potties.<br><br>The sideline number tribute was in the area where VIPs stand.<br><br>The half-time ceremony involved no speeches or recognition.<br><br>The owner wore a hoodie to the pre-game meeting with family. <a href="https://t.co/HeroBghuK8">pic.twitter.com/HeroBghuK8</a>

    Sunday's unveiling will do little to reverse the perception.

    Fans thought the memorial installation resembled a mannequin and was handled in a slapdash manner. For example, Taylor didn't wear a Nike jersey when he suited up for the Commanders, but the jersey in his memorial has a Nike swoosh on the sleeve. And that's not the worst of it.

    Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 @Safid_Deen

    Washington always finds a way to embarrass itself. Not a statue, but a mannequin for Sean Taylor. This is literally like a display in a store. Unbelievable. <a href="https://t.co/qpfQ5Eh0uZ">https://t.co/qpfQ5Eh0uZ</a>

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Sean Taylor and his family deserve so much better than whatever this tribute is. <a href="https://t.co/WVdjPjbKT4">https://t.co/WVdjPjbKT4</a>

    Kevin A Molina @KevinAMolina

    Bruh....it's hysterical how bad they are at this<br><br>They are using Adidas World Cup cleats, you can see it says "World Cup" underneath the shoestrings on the right cleat <a href="https://t.co/N4CPG7W4AI">https://t.co/N4CPG7W4AI</a> <a href="https://t.co/OqtAv5I01x">pic.twitter.com/OqtAv5I01x</a>

    Dan and Tanya Snyder announced Nov. 2 they were exploring the potential sale of the Commanders. Sunday provided another reason why many within the fanbase would welcome a new regime.

