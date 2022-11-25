WWE Rumors on Money in the Bank and LA Knight; Corbin Rips Stars Like Owens, Gargano

Photo credit: WWE.com

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Reportedly Hasn't Considered Eliminating MITB Event

Despite speculation to the contrary, WWE's decision-makers reportedly have not brought up the idea of removing Money in the Bank from the premium live event calendar.

According to Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc's Sai Mohan), "several members of creative and higher-ups in WWE" indicated that while getting rid of the Money in the Bank premium live event "isn't impossible," it also hasn't been discussed to this point.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News) recently reported that head of WWE creative Triple H wants to move away from themed premium live events, with Hell in a Cell being provided as an example of an event he wants to get rid of.

Money in the Bank is technically a themed event as well in that it is headlined by the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches, but it has also been one of WWE's premier shows for more than a decade.

It has been speculated the ladder match could go back to being featured at WrestleMania rather than at its own event, as it was when it first became a yearly staple of WWE programming, although Fightful's report suggests it hasn't been seriously considered.

There is no question that Triple H has tried to put his stamp on the WWE product since taking over as head of creative in July, but eliminating Money in the Bank would perhaps be an unnecessary move given the popularity of the event.

Backstage Info on LA Knight Being Ticketed for MITB Win

LA Knight is seemingly a favorite of Triple H and others within WWE, but any talk of him or anyone else winning next year's Money in the Bank ladder match is reportedly premature.

In an attempt to vet rumors of Knight being the favorite to win the 2023 men's Money in the Bank ladder match, Fightful Select (h/t Mohan) spoke to an anonymous WWE source who pumped the brakes on any talk of next year's Money in the Bank.

The source noted that while Knight is well-liked within WWE, the comapny doesn't have "definitive plans across the board for months down the line," so him or anyone else winning the briefcase isn't something that has been talked about.

Knight enjoyed a successful run in NXT before getting called up to the main roster and undergoing a character change. He was renamed Max Dupri and positioned as the leader of Maximum Male Models.

That was a decision made by Vince McMahon, but after McMahon retired and Triple H took on the role of WWE's head of creative, the Knight gimmick returned and he once again became an in-ring competitor.

In recent weeks, Knight has entered into a feud with Bray Wyatt in the latter's first rivalry since returning to WWE.

That suggests WWE is high on Knight, although it remains to be seen if that means he will be positioned as a main event star at some point.

Corbin Blasts Owens, Gargano, Others

In keeping with his heel persona, Baron Corbin took aim this week at Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano and WWE Superstars who were fans before getting into the wrestling business.

Appearing on After the Bell with Corey Graves (h/t WrestlingInc's Dakota Cohen), Corbin suggested that allowing former fans into WWE lessens the company's overall presentation:

"I don't want to see these so-called fans who get in the business, get on television, and get in our rings. I think that has poisoned what we do. When you started letting fans in our ring, it poisoned the sanctity of what we do. I mean, when you talk about a Johnny Gargano, you talk about a Kevin Owens, all these guys, all they ever wanted to do since day one was be a WWE Superstar because they're the biggest fans in the world. It's not about who's the biggest fan, it's about who's the best competitor."

Corbin added that he wants to see "higher-level athletes" in WWE, referring to them as "the 1 percent."

The 38-year-old Corbin signed with WWE in 2012 despite having no experience in wrestling. Instead, Corbin came from a football background.

He played collegiately at Northwest Missouri State as an offensive lineman and went on to spend some time on the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad.

Several weeks ago, Corbin was paired with WWE Hall of Famer JBL, who has presented Corbin as an elite athlete who is head and shoulders above everyone else in WWE.

While there is no denying Corbin's athletic background, there is also something to be said for wrestlers who grew up with a passion for WWE, and it is clear that they resonate with fans since Owens and Gargano are among the most popular Superstars in WWE.

