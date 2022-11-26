Grading Every NHL team at the Quarter Mark of the 2022-23 Season

1 of 4

Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Boston Bruins: A

The Bruins have been one of the league's most dominant teams, and what makes their 18-3-0 start even more impressive is the fact that they spent a significant amount of time without Brad Marchand (hip surgery) and Charlie McAvoy (shoulder surgery).

They also don't really have a weakness.

The returns of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci have given them their one-two punch at center, Hampus Lindholm, acquired via trade last March, has been a huge addition to give them two top-pairing defenders (along with McAvoy) and Linus Ullmark is having a career year in goal with a league-leading 93.5 save percentage and 1.96 goals-against average.



Buffalo Sabres: C

If you are a Sabres fan, there are some things to be encouraged by. Tage Thompson looks to be for real, and maybe that seven-year, $50 million contract extension gamble will work out.

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is having a true breakout year with 23 points in his first 19 games, and along with 2021 No. 1 overall pick Owen Power they have a great foundation on defense. But the team itself is still lagging behind nearly everybody else in the division. They are not a playoff club yet, but some pieces are in place.

Detroit Red Wings: B

The Red Wings spent big this offseason, and a lot of those additions are paying off, especially David Perron, Dominik Kubalik and Ville Husso. Detroit would probably like to see a little more production from young core players Lucas Raymond (six goals, six assists) and Moritz Seider (one goal, eight assists), but they should eventually come around.

If they do, that might keep this team in playoff contention all year with the help of the additions. The Red Wings were in postseason contention early on a year ago before falling off the map around the halfway point. It is time for real progress in this rebuild, and they might have the personnel to finally make that happen.

Florida Panthers: C

The Panthers were the NHL's best (and most exciting) team during the regular season a year ago, winning the Presidents' Trophy and averaging more than four goals per game—their 4.11 average being the highest since the 1995-96 Penguins.



And while they did add winger Matthew Tkachuk in the offseason, they also lost a lot of talent. Jonathan Huberdeau, Claude Giroux, Mason Marchment and MacKenzie Weegar all went out the door, while Anthony Duclair has been sidelined through the first part of the season with an Achilles injury. That is a lot of talent to lose, and the 10-8-2 club is feeling it.

This is still a good roster, but it is not matching the performance from a year ago.

Montréal Canadiens: B

The Canadiens had zero expectations entering this season, and while they do not have the horses to be a playoff team, they have at least been very competitive at 11-9-1. The most encouraging sign is that their top young players (winger Cole Caufield and center Nick Suzuki) are playing great, while 21-year-old center Kirby Dach looks like he might have a chance to be a real part of their future.

Stay competitive, see real development from the young core and at least be interesting. That would be a successful season in Montreal.

Ottawa Senators: F

They had one of the NHL's biggest offseasons, adding Alex DeBrincat, Claude Giroux and Cam Talbot, while also locking up several of their core players to long-term deals. There were real expectations that maybe they'd be competitive for the first time in more than five years and finally put the rebuild behind them.

Instead, they have been dreadful and are off to one of the league's worst starts, sitting last in the division. The names and faces change; the results stay the same.

Tampa Bay Lightning: B

After three consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances, including back-to-back titles, expectations were understandably high for Tampa Bay. Through the season's first quarter, a lot of the usual suspects are excelling, especially Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point.

Defenseman Victor Hedman and superstar goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (3.00 GAA through Thursday) are off to slower-than-expected starts, however, and it is holding them back a little. It's not time to be overly concerned, because they both have the track record to bounce back. And once Vasilevskiy does, they will start to be a force again.

Toronto Maple Leafs: B

The Leafs had an uninspiring 4-4-2 start that made it seem like head coach Sheldon Keefe might be on the hot seat. But since the start of November they have been playing like a contender and have moved to 12-5-5.

The most surprising (and important) development is that the goalie duo of Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov has been really good, with both of them owning a save percentage north of .920 heading into Friday. That was the big question coming into the season, and so far they have been exactly what the Maple Leafs needed.