Cody Bellinger Rumors: Cubs, Astros Among 11 Teams Pursuing Dodgers Free Agent

Over one-third of teams in Major League Baseball are reportedly expected to pursue former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger in free agency.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, 11 teams have expressed interest in Bellinger, including the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers decided to non-tender Bellinger last week rather than paying him a projected $19 million in arbitration.

