    Cody Bellinger Rumors: Cubs, Astros Among 11 Teams Pursuing Dodgers Free Agent

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVNovember 25, 2022

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reaches first base on a fielding error by the San Diego Padres during the third inning in game one of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Over one-third of teams in Major League Baseball are reportedly expected to pursue former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger in free agency.

    According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, 11 teams have expressed interest in Bellinger, including the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants.

    The Dodgers decided to non-tender Bellinger last week rather than paying him a projected $19 million in arbitration.

