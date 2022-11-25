X

    Mac Jones Delivers His 'Best Game of the Year' Despite Patriots' Loss to Vikings

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 25, 2022

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 24: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
    David Berding/Getty Images

    Mac Jones has had a rocky 2022 NFL season. For at least one night, the New England Patriots star looked like a potential franchise quarterback again.

    If only it hadn't come in a losing effort.

    Jones toasted the Vikings defense for 382 yards and two touchdowns on 28-of-39 passing as the Patriots fell 33-26 to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving.

    Social media was effusive in its praise of the 2021 first-round draft pick.

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    Mac’s best game of the year, by far. There isn’t even a close second. Decisive. Accurate. So good.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Mac Jones vs. the Vikings tonight <a href="https://t.co/WQH4fmGTdU">pic.twitter.com/WQH4fmGTdU</a>

    Lily Zhao @LilySZhao

    Sheesh. Mac Jones is dealing out there.

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    That drive was the best Mac Jones has looked all year. Played fast, got the ball out on time. Far less shaky than last week.

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    Best half of the year for Mac. Signs of life!!!! Still trying to figure out why Henry didn’t go out of bounds.

    Jones would've had another touchdown catch were it not for a controversial overturn in the third quarter. The officials originally ruled Hunter Henry hauled in a six-yard catch but reversed the call upon a video review because the Patriots tight end momentarily lost control when he hit the ground.

    It was reminiscent of Dez Bryant's catch that wasn't a catch in the 2014 playoffs, and the man himself was among those to chime in.

    Doug Kyed @DougKyed

    Dez is heated over the Hunter Henry non-catch <a href="https://t.co/ydQn1T6870">pic.twitter.com/ydQn1T6870</a>

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Touchdown? <a href="https://t.co/tX6QogO9mI">pic.twitter.com/tX6QogO9mI</a>

    Alexandra Francisco @ByAlFrancisco

    I actually got robbed yesterday and still might be more mad about what just happened to Hunter Henry

    MarkMaske @MarkMaske

    The Patriots have had some tough luck with the officiating in this game, the missed holding call on the Vikings' kickoff-return touchdown and the debatable replay reversal on Hunter Henry's overturned touchdown catch.

    Torrey Smith @TorreySmithWR

    That was a catch by Hunter Henry 🤷🏿‍♂️

    Joe Haggerty @HackswithHaggs

    Taking that Hunter Henry TD catch away from the New England Patriots is part of the reason the NFL is an unwatchable product these days. Nobody knows what a catch is or isn't anymore. Total bullcrap that is called incomplete with his hand under the ball

    New England settled for a 25-yard field goal to cap off the drive.

    The overturn didn't decide the game, but those four extra points would've allowed Bill Belichick's team to play for a field goal on its final possession instead of needed a touchdown to tie the score.

    By falling to 6-5, the Patriots slipped from sixth to eighth in the AFC, putting them on the outside of the wild-card picture. They may not stay there for long since the Cincinnati Bengals have a tricky game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and the New York Jets are starting Mike White at quarterback against the Chicago Bears.

