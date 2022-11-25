Mac Jones Delivers His 'Best Game of the Year' Despite Patriots' Loss to Vikings

David Berding/Getty Images

Mac Jones has had a rocky 2022 NFL season. For at least one night, the New England Patriots star looked like a potential franchise quarterback again.

If only it hadn't come in a losing effort.

Jones toasted the Vikings defense for 382 yards and two touchdowns on 28-of-39 passing as the Patriots fell 33-26 to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving.

Social media was effusive in its praise of the 2021 first-round draft pick.

Jones would've had another touchdown catch were it not for a controversial overturn in the third quarter. The officials originally ruled Hunter Henry hauled in a six-yard catch but reversed the call upon a video review because the Patriots tight end momentarily lost control when he hit the ground.

It was reminiscent of Dez Bryant's catch that wasn't a catch in the 2014 playoffs, and the man himself was among those to chime in.

New England settled for a 25-yard field goal to cap off the drive.

The overturn didn't decide the game, but those four extra points would've allowed Bill Belichick's team to play for a field goal on its final possession instead of needed a touchdown to tie the score.

By falling to 6-5, the Patriots slipped from sixth to eighth in the AFC, putting them on the outside of the wild-card picture. They may not stay there for long since the Cincinnati Bengals have a tricky game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and the New York Jets are starting Mike White at quarterback against the Chicago Bears.