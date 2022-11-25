Daniel Jones' Long-Term Future as Giants QB Questioned by Twitter in Loss to Cowboys

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

That 6-1 start feels like a long time ago for the New York Giants.

New York suffered its third defeat in four games with a 28-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The outcome provided ample ammunition for those who were skeptical of the Giants' credentials as a contender. In particular, the franchise might have a firm ceiling as long as Daniel Jones is the starting quarterback.

Jones didn't play poorly, finishing 21-of-35 for 228 yards and one touchdown. In general, it's nonetheless tough to feel confident in a quarterback with such clear limitations.

The Giants led 13-7 at the half but were toast when Dalton Schultz's second touchdown reception helped put Dallas ahead 21-13 entering the fourth quarter. Peyton Hendershot made it a two-score game with 8:53 left on the clock.

New York isn't built to come from behind, and part of that is on Jones. The team's lack of urgency in the fourth quarter was surprising, but going uptempo isn't easy when the running game is such a focal point of the offense out of necessity.

It's important to maintain the right perspective about this season. The Giants have exceeded expectations, and head coach Brian Daboll appears to be the right guy to lead the franchise forward.

But identifying a new starting quarterback is the top priority for the front office in the offseason.