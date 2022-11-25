X

    Daniel Jones' Long-Term Future as Giants QB Questioned by Twitter in Loss to Cowboys

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 25, 2022

    New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during pregame warmups before an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
    AP Photo/Matt Patterson

    That 6-1 start feels like a long time ago for the New York Giants.

    New York suffered its third defeat in four games with a 28-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

    The outcome provided ample ammunition for those who were skeptical of the Giants' credentials as a contender. In particular, the franchise might have a firm ceiling as long as Daniel Jones is the starting quarterback.

    Jones didn't play poorly, finishing 21-of-35 for 228 yards and one touchdown. In general, it's nonetheless tough to feel confident in a quarterback with such clear limitations.

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    Giants ain’t ever winning anything with Jones as the QB. He’s a JAG aka just another guy.

    Ralph Vacchiano @RalphVacchiano

    Just look at all the room if Daniel Jones makes a better throw (and Saquon Barkley catches it). Feels like they’ve been waiting on that play to open up all year.<br> <a href="https://t.co/5h0LkjiPpm">pic.twitter.com/5h0LkjiPpm</a>

    Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN

    Dak Prescott with second TD pass to TE Dalton Schultz after Giants fail on fourth down from own 44-yard line. Daniel Jones is 0-5 on fourth-down throws this season, the most in the league without a completion.

    Jamal Murphy @Blacketologist

    There's no way Daniel Jones is getting a contract extension.

    Ced @cedfunches

    If Daniel Jones was more sure of himself...he'd be a decent QB. Always seems to second guess every decision

    Troy Hermo @TroyHermo

    Is Daniel Jones really the long term solution in New York ?

    Jeremy Layton @JeremyLayt0n

    it probably would make sense for the Giants to move on from Daniel Jones after this year<br><br>it's tough because he's not a terrible QB – he's serviceable, but he's not "the" guy

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    The Giants only had one Ryan Clark rule that was a must in order for them to win. <br><br>1. Don’t have to win with Daniel Jones throwing the football. <br><br>In other words the less Quarterbacking DJ does the better. <br><br>Way too much quarterbacking going on.

    The Giants led 13-7 at the half but were toast when Dalton Schultz's second touchdown reception helped put Dallas ahead 21-13 entering the fourth quarter. Peyton Hendershot made it a two-score game with 8:53 left on the clock.

    New York isn't built to come from behind, and part of that is on Jones. The team's lack of urgency in the fourth quarter was surprising, but going uptempo isn't easy when the running game is such a focal point of the offense out of necessity.

    Marcus Spears @mspears96

    Why are the Giants going so slow

    James Neveau @JamesNeveau

    Are the Giants.....aware there's only 3 minutes left in the game? They were just kind of casually walking around, getting plays, and showing no urgency at all.

    Eric Balchunas @EricBalchunas

    The Giants are down two scores w 5min left and they taking 30 seconds bt plays. How? Even my kid is like “why are the Giants running out the clock?” Bad sign. No urgency or pep. Writing them off now (despite the 7-4 record).

    It's important to maintain the right perspective about this season. The Giants have exceeded expectations, and head coach Brian Daboll appears to be the right guy to lead the franchise forward.

    But identifying a new starting quarterback is the top priority for the front office in the offseason.

