NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr., Cowboys to Meet Dec. 5; WR to Also Visit Giants, Bills

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys plan to meet with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Dec. 5, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

Glazer added the New York Giants will examine the situation after Thursday's matchup with the Cowboys and figure out a date to meet with the three-time Pro Bowler.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that "no team has expressed a greater interest in Beckham" than the Cowboys. But the Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers were all in the race as well.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports added:

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, however, reported Dallas and New York had "emerged as two of the favorites" and were expected to be on Beckham's schedule.

Following the Cowboys' 40-3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, team owner Jerry Jones confirmed he wanted to meet with the star wideout but didn't know when it would happen.

The Cowboys and Giants' Thanksgiving game probably won't be the definitive factor in Beckham's final decision, but you'd presume it could play a role.

The teams had identical 7-3 records and were two games behind the first-place Philadelphia Eagles heading into Week 12. Thursday's result could break the deadlock, and Dallas would claim the head-to-head tiebreaker were it to come out on top, too.

The Giants offer Beckham the opportunity to bring his career full circle after he began his NFL career in the Big Apple. There's also the redemptive arc of both sides atoning for a somewhat messy breakup.

The Cowboys can give Beckham what's arguably a better supporting cast. Mike McCarthy's squad ranks second in overall efficiency, per Football Outsiders, and Dak Prescott is indisputably a better quarterback than Daniel Jones.

Both teams can make a compelling case to the 30-year-old, which will make those personal meetings so pivotal.