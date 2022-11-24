Panthers' Baker Mayfield on Being Benched for Sam Darnold: 'I Did Everything I Could'

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers made the switch to Sam Darnold as the starting quarterback heading into Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

On Wednesday, Baker Mayfield—who won the starting job before the season but couldn't keep it—addressed reporters for the first time since that decision.

"I think there's a lot of things up in the air for the future here," he said. "So, I don't really know. I'm doing what I can, what I can control. And I know how my teammates feel about me and how I've handled things here. So, I can leave here with my head held high and understand that I did everything I could."

The Panthers went 1-5 in Mayfield's six starts as the veteran quarterback threw for 1,158 yards, four touchdowns and six picks, completing just 56.5 percent of his passes.

A high ankle sprain led to a stint on the sidelines and allowed PJ Walker to try his hand at the starting gig. But after Walker suffered a high ankle sprain of his own, the door opened for Mayfield to start again in Week 11, and he didn't make the most of the opportunity.

Instead, the team will give Darnold another look Sunday despite his struggles last season. That is a good indication Mayfield has probably played his last game for the Panthers, barring more injuries at the position.