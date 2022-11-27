Packers Rumors: Aaron Rodgers' Injury Is Avulsion Fracture; 'More Severe Than Known'

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly dealing with an avulsion fracture in his right thumb.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the injury is "more severe" than was previously made public and typically requires surgery.

Injuries have become a storyline in Rodgers' 2022 season.

The 38-year-old told reporters on Wednesday that he'd been playing through a broken right thumb, though he didn't intend on letting the injury sideline him.

"It doesn't make a difference with me playing," he said. "It doesn't make a difference. You saw the tape on my thumb. Didn't make a difference."

"I think I've had worse injuries I've played with," he added. "Definitely a challenge, but the days off helped. Feeling better this week."

There's little doubt the injury at least somewhat affected Rodgers' comfort and accuracy throwing the ball, though.

As ESPN's Rob Demovsky noted, the four-time NFL MVP "completed 69.7 percent of his passes with eight touchdowns and three interceptions in the first five games of the season with the Packers at 3-2. In the next six, of which the Packers have won only one, his completion rate dropped to 62 percent with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions."

In total, Rodgers has thrown for 2,542 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 64.6 percent of his passes, well off the statistical pace he set in each of his last two MVP-winning seasons.

The Packers, in turn, have stumbled to a 4-7 record and are now fighting for their playoff lives. Another injury to the veteran signal-caller won't help the cause.

If Rodgers is forced to miss time, 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love will step up. In eight career appearances the 24-year-old has thrown for 484 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, completing 59.2 percent of his passes. The Packers are 0-1 in his lone start.