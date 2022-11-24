Melvin Gordon III: 'Wide Variety' of Teams Are Showing Interest After Broncos Exit

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Free-agent running back Melvin Gordon III told Mike Klis of 9News that a "wide variety" of teams have shown interest in him after the Denver Broncos parted ways with the eight-year veteran on Monday.

"It’s a wide variety [of teams showing interest]," Gordon said.

"We’re trying to figure out which situation is the best. There's a couple teams, at this point they're setting up for the playoffs, and I’m trying to figure that out."

Gordon has amassed at least 1,100 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns in five of his seven seasons. He's a two-time Pro Bowler who has a great track record of health, never missing more than four games in a season.

Unfortunately, the 2022 season has not gone well for him. He amassed just 318 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 90 carries (3.5 yards per carry). Gordon's efficiency notably went down from 4.6 yards per carry in 2020 and 2021, his first two years with Denver.

Gordon also caught 25 passes for 223 yards.

"Melvin, he’s a true pro," head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters regarding Gordon post-release.

"He’s done a lot of good stuff here at the Denver Broncos and scored some touchdowns for us this year. We thought it was best for the team and we moved on. I wish him the best of luck and I think it’s great for him to have a fresh start."

The former University of Wisconsin star has five fumbles this year (two lost). One of them occurred Sunday in the Broncos' 22-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but Denver recovered.

The Broncos have wide-ranging offensive issues, though. They have scored the fewest points per game in the league this year despite trading for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson and adding ex-Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as head coach.

A change of scenery could be a great move for Gordon, who is just one year removed from gaining 1,131 yards and scoring 10 times for Denver. For now, it appears he has a choice of teams to pick from as the season enters the stretch run.