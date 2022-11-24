Dak Prescott, Marlon Humphrey Headline Madden 23 Player Ratings Update After Week 11

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott helped lead the team to a statement win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and the Madden NFL 23 ratings adjusters have rewarded him for his effort.

Prescott headlines this week's group of players who received boosts in the latest ratings update from the famed EA Sports video game franchise. Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen also got a bump after a two-sack performance in a win over the Houston Texans.

Prescott and Allen weren't alone, as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey earned recognition for his shutdown performance against the Carolina Panthers. Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Humphrey allowed no catches and had just two passes thrown his way in 31 coverage snaps, and he also recorded his third interception of the year.

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams also had his rating increased after scoring three touchdowns in a win over the New York Giants.

Prescott threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns to power Dallas to a 40-3 blowout over Minnesota, which had entered last week riding a seven-game winning streak. The dominant performance against one of the hottest teams in the NFC has many convinced that the Cowboys can contend for a Super Bowl this season.

Since returning from thumb surgery, Prescott hasn't topped 300 yards in a game, but Sunday's performance was encouraging. The 29-year-old was incredibly efficient, completing 22 of his 25 passes (88 percent).

As Prescott continues to return to form, the Cowboys are beginning to click offensively. The win over the Vikings was the second time in the past three games that Dallas has reached the 40-point mark. The team's rushing attack is also coming together at the right time, topping 150 yards in three straight outings.

While the Cowboys look to keep the momentum going in a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Giants, Madden players who use the team will surely enjoy Prescott's ratings boost.