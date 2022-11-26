Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Reportedly Out vs. Titans amid Hip Injury Recovery

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will miss Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, according to theScore's Jordan Schultz.

The 22-year-old has not played since Cincinnati's Week 7 win against the Atlanta Falcons because of a hip injury. The last time he was on the field, he registered another dominant performance with eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow told reporters Wednesday he expected Chase to be ready to go for the Week 12 matchup against the Titans.

Prior to being injured, the LSU product was settling into a groove following a slow start. He recorded back-to-back 100-yard games after going four consecutive outings without reaching the century mark.

Through his seven appearances this season, he has 47 catches for 605 yards and six touchdowns.

Chase is one of the most dynamic receivers in the league. However, the Bengals have found a way to overcome his absence, going 2-1 while he's been sidelined. In its last two victories, Cincinnati has averaged 39.5 points per game.

Without the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in the lineup, Burrow has relied on Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd as his primary targets. Higgins leads the team with 712 receiving yards.

Getting Chase back to full health is imperative for the Bengals if they hope to make another deep playoff run this season in the competitive AFC.