Report: Justin Fields 'Long Shot' to Play for Bears vs. Jets with Shoulder Injury

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is considered a "long shot" to play Sunday's game against the New York Jets due to a left shoulder injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Fields, who has been limited in practice all week, will still be given the opportunity to warm up on Sunday before a final determination is made, per Rapoport and Garafolo.

Fields' health was the biggest storyline surrounding the team when he was carted to the locker room following a Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the injury was diagnosed as a left shoulder dislocation.

Considering the Bears are nowhere near playoff contention at 3-8, they will surely treat any injury to their franchise quarterback with extreme caution. His ability to live up to his long-term potential is far more important than winning any individual games down the stretch of what is a lost season for the team.

While there were some questions about the 23-year-old after his rookie campaign, he has taken significant strides in his second season.

The Ohio State product is at his best with his legs and has accounted for 834 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. He has also completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 1,642 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Look for Chicago to rely on Trevor Siemian under center until Fields is ready to return.