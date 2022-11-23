ESPN: Brandon Staley 'Could' Be on Hot Seat If Chargers Miss 2022 NFL Playoffs

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley might have to answer for missing the NFL playoffs should the team fail to punch its ticket to the postseason.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Wednesday that Staley "could be on the hot seat" if the Chargers' playoff drought extends to four years.

Los Angeles is second in the AFC West at 5-5 and one game behind the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC's final wild-card spot.

This isn't where the franchise expected to be coming into the season.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco made the most of Justin Herbert's rookie contract—Herbert counts for just $7.2 million against the salary cap in 2022—and spent big to upgrade the defense. He acquired Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears and signed J.C. Jackson, Austin Johnson and Sebastian Joseph-Day.

"Super Bowl, man. Everybody knows that," star safety Derwin James told USA Today's Tyler Dragon of his expectations in August. "We got to make it to that Super Bowl, not just the playoffs. We got to make it there. We got the team, and we got the roster. We can do it."

Even though Staley is only in his second season, any head coach is going to face scrutiny if his team falls as short of its goal as the Chargers might.

Not all of Los Angeles' problems are on the coaching staff, though, since injuries have hammered the team throughout the season.

Jackson suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in October. Rashawn Slater tore a biceps tendon. Mike Williams came off injured reserve only to aggravate his ankle injury. Keenan Allen has been limited to three appearances. Herbert hasn't missed a start but played through a rib injury.

Any coach would struggle under the circumstances.

Staley isn't above criticism, though, and some of his late-game decisions have raised eyebrows.

Although it doesn't sound like Staley is coaching for his job over the next seven games, an especially poor finish could tip the scales against him.