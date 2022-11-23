1 Thing Every NHL Team Is Grateful For

1 Thing Every NHL Team Is Grateful ForNovember 23, 2022
Ah, American Thanksgiving. It's a standard time to assess where NHL team's are at—more than 70 percent of teams that were in a playoff spot at this point qualified for the playoffs in the past 15 years. It's also a time to show gratitude for the good things in our lives.
Let's combine all of the above and see what NHL teams have to be thankful for as we approach the checkpoint.
Atlantic Division
Boston Bruins: The naysayers
The Bruins aren’t just 17-2-0, which is impressive enough on its own. They’re 17-2-0 with a vengeance. They’re crushing opponents, they rarely even trail, and they’re having fun.
Plenty of experts predicted the Bruins would start their descent into irrelevancy this season with last season’s first-round exit, Tuukka Rask’s retirement, a slew of injuries, a popular coach fired and an aging core.
But new head coach Jim Montgomery has the younger guys buying in, and Patrice Bergeron refuses to age. And maybe while we were caught up in Bergeron’s return, some of us forgot David Krejci would also be returning. Krejci has been underrated as a key part of the Bruins for his entire career, and he’s posted 14 points in 16 games so far this season—not to mention his veteran influence on his line of all Czechs. Perhaps he, his hater-loving teammate Brad Marchand and the rest of the Bruins used the offseason naysaying as bulletin-board material. Or perhaps they’re just still that good.
Toronto Maple Leafs: Takes are only takes
No matter how dramatic every take is after big wins and losses, just remember that takes are only takes. They cannot hurt us. If we shut our phones off and go outside for some fresh air, the takes will go away for at least a moment. When it comes to the Maple Leafs franchise, this is a very comforting thought.
In all seriousness, the team is actually very good-to-great this season. Once we've counted to 10 and benched Mitch Marner, we can calm down and appreciate that.
Tampa Bay Lightning: 30 years strong
The Lightning are 30 years old this season, and they've got a lot to be proud of. Three consecutive appearances in the Final and two rings to show for it? Not bad. The Lightning continue to stay relevant despite the inevitable wear-and-tear of the aforementioned playoff runs, and Lightning fans should appreciate that.
Detroit Red Wings: In a playoff spot
We still can’t be completely sure about what these Red Wings are, especially after their recent four-game losing streak against pretty bad teams. They’ve got a bad habit of playing down to bad teams, and they’ve gotta figure that out. But no one’s expecting them to win the Cup this year, and even qualifying for the playoffs would be slightly ahead of schedule on the Yzerplan. With young teams, the bounce back after a three- or four-game losing streak is always interesting, and Detroit responded with a 7-4 and 6-1 wins.
They’re in a playoff spot at American Thanksgiving, and something tells me that might hold up.
Florida Panthers: The best Reverse Retros of all time
If I had a Florida Panthers fan in my life, I’d be beelining it to whatever Black Friday deal is in store for the Panthers’ Reverse Retros. They absolutely nailed it, and somehow it looks even better on the ice.
Montreal Canadiens: Dare I say, Nick Suzuki’s contract?
Habs up-and-comer Nick Suzuki’s eight-year, $63 million contract has been controversial from the jump—it’s a relatively large swing for someone who needs to prove himself as a top center. But the cap is set to rise in the next few years, and Suzuki is leading Montreal with 11 goals and 23 points in 18 games. Patience, folks.
Buffalo Sabres: The Bills
Raise your hand if you were once again bamboozled by the Buffalo Sabres’ start. I told myself I wasn’t going to fall for it this time, but once again I’m a fool.
I tried to stay the course until maybe the sixth game in their eight-game losing streak. And for the record, no team in NHL history has lost eight consecutive games and made the playoffs.
We’ve seen this one before, and yet it still hurts like the first time. Sabres, it’s not me, it’s you. We’re breaking up for good. The guy down the street might not be perfect, but at least he has a future and he would jump through a fiery table for me.
Ottawa Senators: Rumors
The Senators are so bad in such an unexpected way that any rumor that can serve as a distraction is more than welcome. Is The Weeknd going to own the team? Is Ryan Renolds going to own the team? Who will star in his documentary? Who cares, just keep the speculation coming.
Metropolitan Division
New Jersey Devils: Franchise record-tying stuff
Not to jinx anything, but the Devils’ 13-game win streak ties their all-time record from 2001. Remember what else they did in 2001? They went to the Stanley Cup.
They probably won’t win every single game for the rest of the season (although who am I to doubt them?), but this is something truly special to build on no matter what.
Carolina Hurricanes: Holding on to Martin Necas
Canes forward Martin Necas has been a monster this season, leading the team with nine goals and 23 points in 19 games. This, of course, comes the season following what many assumed would be his breakout season. He had a tough contract year in 2021-22, but that was partially due to his placement in the lineup and the Canes’ stacked forward group. Now he’s next to Andrei Svechnikov and the Canes are letting them both cook. Love it.
New York Islanders: Mat Barzal broke the seal
Mat Barzal finally scored his first (and second) goal of the season 19 games in Nov. 19. I was never worried about him, and I was excited he was clearly working on other facets of his game, but now we can all stop talking about this.
New York Rangers: Lack of quit
The Rangers have had some off games this season, and at times Igor Shesterkin looks human. But they’ve always followed it up with the “no quit” attitude that made them famous throughout last season’s playoff run. They’ve got some issues to work through, but I’m not worried about their playoff hopes at American Thanksgiving.
Pittsburgh Penguins: Another season with the Big Three
No matter if Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin make another run at it or not, it would’ve felt so wrong to see Malkin play his 1,000th game with anyone else. The Pens are struggling early this season, but it's special that fans get to appreciate what these three have done for 17 years until the end.
Philadephia Flyers: Torts
The Flyers are starting to come back down to earth after a surprisingly hot start, but that was expected eventually. New head coach John Tortorella isn’t going anywhere, and something tells me that’s a good thing for this team.
Washington Capitals: A valid excuse
Every year, one team and one team only gets to use injuries as an excuse for poor play. This year the unanimous winner is the Capitals.
Columbus Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine’s closet
No matter how bleak things get (and yikes, they’ve been bleak this season), you can always expect Laine to walk into the rink in a neon toque to raise the mood.
Central Division
Dallas Stars: The best line in hockey
Is it a hot take to say Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Joe Pavelski make up the best line in hockey? What an interesting combination that could not be working better for the best team in the Central Division. I’m not saying this is the best line of all time or the best line of the year, but it’s at least the best line at American Thanksgiving.
Colorado Avalanche: No Cup hangover
Maybe it’s the chickpea pasta, maybe it’s the Finnish beer, maybe it’s the result of a young core that was built right. The Avalanche are showing no signs of slowing down after winning the Cup last season, despite a few key injuries.
Winnipeg Jets: Rick Bowness
When Paul Maurice stepped down as Jets head coach because he thought the team needed a new voice, Rick Bowness came in and got to business. He stripped Blake Wheeler of his six-year captaincy and received some flak, but the Jets are 11-5-1 and tied with the Avalanche for second in the Central Division. It’s not a knock on Wheeler, but sometimes a refocus is needed—especially on a team that’s spent the last few seasons showing potential then fizzing out.
Not for nothing, the guys in the room keep saying it feels different in a good way this year. We’ll see how the vibes play out, but it’s looking like Bowness made a real impact in Winnipeg.
St. Louis Blues: The memories
I will not claim to know what the actual heck is going on in St. Louis. This is the first team in history to lose eight consecutive games and then win seven in a row. What does that mean? No one knows. Let’s just enjoy the ride.
Nashville Predators: The St. Louis Blues
Shout out to the puzzling St. Louis Blues for taking a significant amount of attention away from the Predators also underperforming in the Central Division.
Minnesota Wild: Growing pains
There comes a time in most young prospects' careers where they just simply have to play in the NHL and struggle a bit as they grow into that highest-level player they’re trying to become. Sometimes there’s no way around it. We’re seeing that with some of the Wild’s youth movement right now, most prominently Marco Rossi. It’ll be worth it in the end.
Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Bedard is back in sight
For a scary period of time there early in the season, we feared the Blackhawks might actually be good. Now they’re 6-9-3 and second to last in the Central as the Lord and the Connor Bedard faithful intended. They won’t automatically receive the touted No. 1 overall pick, but their chances are increasing by the day, not to mention potential returns on players like Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews.
Arizona Coyotes: The Mullett Arena faithful
Sometimes Thanksgiving is about the little things, like not folding as a franchise.
Pacific Division
Vegas Golden Knights: Jack Eichel
I definitely don’t want to discredit the rest of this Golden Knights team—they’ve had one of the strongest starts of the season and it’s full of feel-good fun. But it’s satisfying to watch Eichel win in all these dramatic ways, whether it’s multiple overtime game-winners or a hat trick against his old team. It’s something no one in Vegas will forget.
Los Angeles Kings: Somehow flying under the radar
The Kings are sort of sneaking up on everyone right now. The Pacific Division isn’t exactly something to write home about, but they’re holding their own in second place and no one’s really talking about it. Maybe it’s due to their streaky nature, but if they string together a few solid wins here, it’s time we on the East coast make some late night coffees and pay attention to these L.A. games. Either way, Kings fans should cherish the liminal space that briefly appears when a team is good and the world hasn't quite caught on. Peace!
Seattle Kraken: Tremendous vibes
Folks, the Seattle Kraken are in a playoff spot. In this economy! Better yet, one of the best broadcast teams in the league is there to take you along for the ride with the likes of John Forslund, JT Brown, Alison Lukan, Eddie Olczyk and several more heavy hitters.
Zaiem Beg country let’s ride @zbeg
Perfect example of why the Kraken's broadcast is so good: they identified the Kings' 1-3-1 gameplan of limiting the transition game in the neutral zone, and <a href="https://twitter.com/AlisonL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlisonL</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/JTBrown23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JTBrown23</a>, and <a href="https://twitter.com/JohnForslund?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JohnForslund</a> expertly show examples, discuss counterstrategy, and everyone gets smarter. A+ work <a href="https://t.co/kw4bZ8fKS0">pic.twitter.com/kw4bZ8fKS0</a>
This is a team to pay attention to for so many reasons.
Calgary Flames: The Western Conference
The Flames have had a weird start, and I honestly don’t blame them after all the offseason changes. But through a marginally winning record and a Western Conference placement, anything is possible. There’s more than enough time to right the course in Calgary given the circumstances.
Edmonton Oilers: That one guy
What’s his name again? Colin?
San Jose Sharks: Erik Karlsson’s value
The Sharks are bad by design. Unfortunately for them but fortunately for the rest of us with eyeballs, Karlsson is having one of his best seasons in years. I’d love to see him do this on a contending team in exchange for some future assets. Everyone wins!
Vancouver Canucks: Enough might finally be enough
Will management finally get fed up with this team that is going nowhere and blow everything up? I’d bet Canucks fans would be thankful for that.
Anaheim Ducks: Trevor Zegras
This wasn't going to be a list of the best player on every team, but Zegras means so much more than just some points to the Ducks. He’s leading the sport’s youth movement of actually having a personality both on and off the ice. He’s already on the cover of the NHL video game. He’s a perpetual silver lining for fans of a team that is unfortunately still not there yet. He’s putting Anaheim back on the map.