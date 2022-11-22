Report: Cardinals Fire OL Coach Sean Kugler After Incident in Mexico City

Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic on Tuesday that offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired after an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night.

"We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game," Kingsbury said.

"It's challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner," he added.

