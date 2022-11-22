Panthers' Sam Darnold Replaces Baker Mayfield, Will Start at QB vs. Broncos

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Sam Darnold will replace Baker Mayfield at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers' home matchup with the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Per panthers.com writer Darin Gantt, interim head coach Steve Wilks informed the quarterbacks of his decision Tuesday.

Mayfield started the season as the Panthers' QB1, but a high ankle sprain forced him to the bench in October. PJ Walker took over and kept the job even though Mayfield was healthy enough to play Oct. 30 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Mayfield took over in mop-up duty for Walker during a 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals the following week, but the latter signal-caller started and finished a 25-15 win over the Falcons on Nov. 10.

However, Walker suffered a high ankle sprain that kept him out for the team's 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Mayfield started and completed 21 of 33 passes for 196 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. For the season, he's completed 57.8 percent of his throws for six touchdowns, six picks and 6.4 yards per attempt in seven games. He ranks last in QBR out of 35 qualified passers, per Pro Football Reference.

As for Darnold, he's been out all year mainly due to a high ankle sprain suffered during the preseason, which forced him to injured reserve. Carolina activated him on Nov. 7.

Darnold joined the Panthers last year after the New York Jets traded him to Carolina. He started hot but ran cold by the end of the season, completing 59.9 percent of his passes for nine touchdowns (13 interceptions) and 6.2 yards per pass attempt.

He'll get another shot at QB1, though, when the Panthers host the Broncos on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.