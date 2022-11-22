Sean Taylor Memorial to Be Unveiled by Commanders Ahead of Falcons Game

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders are planning to honor the late Sean Taylor prior to Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons at FedEx Field.

The team announced that the Sean Taylor Memorial will be unveiled during a pregame ceremony, and players will wear special "21" decals on their helmets.

Washington's announcement also detailed the launch of the Sean Taylor Legacy Project merchandise line, which was "designed and inspired" by his daughter, Jackie Taylor. All proceeds from the limited-edition collection will go toward gun violence prevention initiatives.

Taylor was shot during a home invasion and died on Nov. 27, 2007 at the age of 24. His promising life and career being cut short at such a young age shocked the football world.

After being drafted fifth overall in 2004 out of Miami, Taylor quickly endeared himself to the Washington community thanks to his tenacity on the field. The safety earned his first selection to the Pro Bowl in 2006 after he recorded 111 total tackles, three forced fumbles and an interception. He was posthumously named to the Pro Bowl and earned second-team All-Pro honors after the 2007 season.

Washington inducted Taylor into its Ring of Fame in 2008. The franchise retired his No. 21 jersey in October 2021, making him the third player in team history to receive the honor.

After opening their season 1-4, the Commanders have won five of their last six games heading into Sunday's game against the Falcons (5-6). The team sits on the cusp of the playoff picture, so it needs to continue racking up victories if it hopes to make a push for the postseason.