NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: 'Scouts Love' Kentucky QB Will Levis Despite Turnover Issues

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Some NFL scouts can't quit Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

Matt Miller of ESPN reported "scouts love" Levis and "point to scheme changes and a lack of talent around him to explain the turnovers."

The Wildcats star came into the 2022 season earning buzz as a potential top-five pick, but his senior campaign has fallen flat. Levis has thrown for 2,218 yards and 17 touchdowns against 10 interceptions and has underwhelmed against ranked opponents. Kentucky managed only six points in Saturday's loss to Georgia, and Levis has thrown more interceptions (six) than touchdowns (five) against ranked opponents in 2022.

While few would say Kentucky has surrounded Levis with a group of NFL-caliber players at the skill positions, he's looked overwhelmed by big moments and made questionable decisions even when the offensive line has given him time to throw.

ESPN's Todd McShay ranks Levis as the No. 13 player in the 2023 draft class. His combination of size (6'3", 232 pounds), athleticism and arm strength will likely tantalize scouts enough that Levis will be a first-round pick, but he's not in the same stratosphere as fellow quarterbacks C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young, who are both likely top-five selections.

It's also worth noting Levis could not beat out Sean Clifford, a decidedly non-NFL talent, while playing at Penn State.

That said, it only takes one team to fall in love with Levis' potential.