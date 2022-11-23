Bears' Justin Fields Says Shoulder Injury Is Separation, Partially Torn Ligament

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields confirmed he has a partially torn ligament in his shoulder.

Despite the injury, he left the door open regarding his availability for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Fields was considered day-to-day after being carted off the field with a shoulder injury in Week 11 vs. the Atlanta Falcons, though Eberflus didn't rule out the possibility of his injury being season-ending.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport later reported that Fields suffered a shoulder dislocation on the team's final drive but managed to play through the injury.

Any injury to Fields can be potentially devastating for the Bears. While Chicago's 3-8 record ranks at the bottom of the NFC, the 23-year-old has established himself as one of the top young offensive talents in the league with some spectacular performances throughout his sophomore campaign.

Fields has thrown for 1,642 yards and 13 touchdowns while also adding 834 yards and seven scores on the ground. It's a vast improvement from a nondescript rookie season that saw him throw for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions to go with 420 rushing yards and two more trips to the end zone.

If Fields were to miss time, veteran backup Trevor Siemian will take over as the starter in the interim. The 30-year-old is in his first year in Chicago after spending 2021 with the New Orleans Saints and throwing for 1,154 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions in six appearances.