MLB Rumors: Mitch Haniger Drawing Interest from Dodgers, Angels, Rangers in FA

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers all have free-agent outfielder Mitch Haniger on their radar, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Haniger was limited to 58 games in 2022. He hit 11 home runs with 34 RBI and slugged .429 at the plate.

Having non-tendered Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers might view Haniger as a fallback should their rumored pursuit of Aaron Judge fall short.

As much as signing the American League Most Valuable Player would help, L.A. doesn't need a whole lot to address an offense that already includes Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Will Smith.

For the Angels and Rangers, they could sign arguably the second-best right fielder on the market, one who's already familiar with the American League West after spending five years with the Seattle Mariners.

Texas tried spending its way to contention in 2022 by signing Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Jon Gray and Martín Pérez. A 68-94 finish showed how much work the front office has to do to strengthen the roster.

The Angels, meanwhile, are still waiting on the potential one-time top prospect Jo Adell showed in the minors to materialize in MLB. Adell has a .215 on-base percentage in 161 games so far.

Haniger has been a steady presence at the plate. The 2018 All-Star has a career .811 OPS and 123 OPS+ since hitting the big leagues in 2016.

Judge is clearly the crown jewel of free agency, but his price tag automatically eliminates a number of possible suitors. Haniger represents a cost-effective alternative while providing plenty of value on the field.