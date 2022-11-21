Peter King Explains Voting Process for AP NFL MVP Award; Names His Top 10 Candidates

AP Photo/Jeff Lewis

Patrick Mahomes had another explosive game on Sunday night, throwing for 329 yards and three touchdowns, and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback unsurprisingly tops the MVP list of Pro Football Talk's Peter King.

The rest of King's top 10 is as follows:

2. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

3. Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

4. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

5. Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry

6. Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith

7. Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

8. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley

9. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

10. Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Mahomes now leads football with 3,265 passing yards and 28 passing touchdowns, and his 8-2 Chiefs sit alone atop the AFC.

King also noted that the process for voting for MVP has changed this year, with voters now submitting a top five rather than only picking one player for the award. The top option for a voter will receive 10 points, while the second option will get five points, the third three points, the fourth two points and the fifth one point.