Cowboys Fans Hyped as Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard Combine to Crush Vikings in Win

Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys surely weren't happy with blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter to the Green Bay Packers last week, and they took out their anger on the Minnesota Vikings.

Dallas steamrolled the Vikings in a potential playoff preview with a 40-3 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. Dallas looked every bit the part of a Super Bowl contender and improved to 7-3 with a statement performance.

It was dominant in every phase of the game with Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott each scoring two touchdowns, Micah Parsons tallying two of his team's seven sacks, and Dak Prescott directing it all from the pocket.

The result was nothing but praise on social media, especially for the backfield:

It was clear from the start who was going to win this game. The Cowboys scored on all five of their possessions during a first half that included a strip-sack from Parsons, Elliott scoring at the goal line in his return after missing two games with a knee injury and even a 60-yard field goal from Brett Maher.

Halftime did nothing to cool off the visitors.

Prescott dropped a perfect pass into Pollard's hands on the first possession of the second half, and the running back who also sprinted past Minnesota's defense on a screen-pass touchdown earlier in the game did the rest for a 68-yard score.

Each running back proved his value, as Pollard is more explosive in the open field and Elliott was the reliable option near the goal line and in short-yardage situations. It made life easier for the entire offense, and Kirk Cousins never had a chance with Parsons and Co. knowing the Vikings had to be one-dimensional on the other side.

The Cowboys will look to replicate the formula when they host the New York Giants in a monster NFC East clash on Thanksgiving.