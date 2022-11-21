X

    Cowboys Fans Hyped as Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard Combine to Crush Vikings in Win

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 21, 2022

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 20: Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) scores a touchdown on the end of a 30-yard reception from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the second quarter of a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys on November 20, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Dallas Cowboys surely weren't happy with blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter to the Green Bay Packers last week, and they took out their anger on the Minnesota Vikings.

    Dallas steamrolled the Vikings in a potential playoff preview with a 40-3 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. Dallas looked every bit the part of a Super Bowl contender and improved to 7-3 with a statement performance.

    It was dominant in every phase of the game with Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott each scoring two touchdowns, Micah Parsons tallying two of his team's seven sacks, and Dak Prescott directing it all from the pocket.

    The result was nothing but praise on social media, especially for the backfield:

    NFL @NFL

    5th TD in the last 3 games for <a href="https://twitter.com/Tp__5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Tp__5</a> 🔥<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsMIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsMIN</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/nraAG7X28b">https://t.co/nraAG7X28b</a> <a href="https://t.co/NSaJVx2CvW">pic.twitter.com/NSaJVx2CvW</a>

    Master @MasterTes

    Beautiful drive. Beautiful half. Love when the Cowboys dominate the trenches.

    Cowboys Fans Hyped as Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard Combine to Crush Vikings in Win
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher

    Masterful first half by the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> offense.

    Dez Bryant @DezBryant

    I love this formula for the Dallas cowboys… now this is a team that’s hard to beat… let’s stay the course for the rest of the game!

    Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL

    Cowboys RB Tony Pollard doing what he does. Another explosive play, this one a 30-yard catch-and-run touchdown from the right flat. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March. Cost is climbing.

    Patrik [No C] Walker @VoiceOfTheStar

    Oh man how I love the way the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> mixed Zeke with Pollard on that drive. That was provocative. It gets the people GOING.

    Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys

    Zeke &amp; destroy anyone who tries to stop <a href="https://twitter.com/EzekielElliott?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EzekielElliott</a> on the goal line! 😤<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonCBS</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsMIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsMIN</a> <a href="https://t.co/cHd59txdE1">pic.twitter.com/cHd59txdE1</a>

    RJ Ochoa @rjochoa

    The Cowboys had a horrible loss last week and have responded the way elite teams do.<br><br>Total domination. <a href="https://t.co/aafhluIOMd">https://t.co/aafhluIOMd</a>

    Cameron Magruder @ScooterMagruder

    TONY POLLARD IS A GROWN MAN.

    Ben DiNucci @B_DiNucci6

    I don’t think people realize how good Tony Pollard is

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    POLLARD HIT THE JORDAN SHRUG <a href="https://t.co/NfEYGSKRLz">pic.twitter.com/NfEYGSKRLz</a>

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Tony Pollard is absolutely filthy. <br><br>Give him the ball always.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    TONY POLLARD 68 YARDS TO THE HOUSE 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/97HyBPRg4S">pic.twitter.com/97HyBPRg4S</a>

    Calvin Watkins @calvinwatkins

    Zeke Elliott with two short rushing touchdowns and Tony Pollard with two receiving touchdowns. Everybody should be happy.

    ✭Cowboys News✭ @DemBoyz_News

    Now this is how you use Zeke and Pollard

    Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher

    Again. There is Zeke's value.

    David Helman @davidhelman_

    Wonderful drive. Dak is dealing, Tony P. is fun as hell. Zeke is reliable in short yardage.<br><br>no notes tbh.

    It was clear from the start who was going to win this game. The Cowboys scored on all five of their possessions during a first half that included a strip-sack from Parsons, Elliott scoring at the goal line in his return after missing two games with a knee injury and even a 60-yard field goal from Brett Maher.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    STRIP SACK!! 🦁🦁🦁 <a href="https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MicahhParsons11</a> <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/dallascowboys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallascowboys</a>)<br> <a href="https://t.co/i6E1tnUkTE">pic.twitter.com/i6E1tnUkTE</a>

    Dez Bryant @DezBryant

    Micah parsons is unbelievable!! Other cowboy players get on his level!!!

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Micah Parsons is an absolute PROBLEM

    Halftime did nothing to cool off the visitors.

    Prescott dropped a perfect pass into Pollard's hands on the first possession of the second half, and the running back who also sprinted past Minnesota's defense on a screen-pass touchdown earlier in the game did the rest for a 68-yard score.

    Each running back proved his value, as Pollard is more explosive in the open field and Elliott was the reliable option near the goal line and in short-yardage situations. It made life easier for the entire offense, and Kirk Cousins never had a chance with Parsons and Co. knowing the Vikings had to be one-dimensional on the other side.

    The Cowboys will look to replicate the formula when they host the New York Giants in a monster NFC East clash on Thanksgiving.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.