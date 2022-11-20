Hendon Hooker's Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL After Tennessee's Loss to South Carolina

Donald Page/Getty Images

Hendon Hooker's Tennessee career is over.

Tennessee announced the quarterback suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Saturday's loss to South Carolina, ending his season.

"Forever a Tennessee legend and the ultimate teammate, we know Hendon will come back stronger than ever as he embarks on a promising NFL future," the announcement said.

Saturday was a devastating day for the Volunteers.

Not only did Hooker suffer the injury, they saw their College Football Playoff hopes come to an end during a stunning 63-38 loss. The outcome was largely decided by the time the star quarterback exited, thanks in large part to Tennessee's inability to stack defensive stops.

Spencer Rattler threw for 438 yards and six touchdowns in one of the most monumental upsets of the entire season that could open a CFP spot for USC or even the loser of the rivalry clash between Ohio State and Michigan.

As for Hooker, this injury ends a magical season.

He was a Heisman Trophy candidate who completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions. He was at his best during a memorable win over Alabama with 385 yards and five touchdowns through the air and 56 yards on the ground.

That win put the Volunteers firmly in the national discussion with Hooker as a Heisman Trophy candidate and the team as a CFP contender even after a loss to Georgia.

Unfortunately for the SEC East team, those hopes surely ended with Saturday's loss and the injury. Joe Milton III, who started his collegiate career at Michigan, will likely be under center for Tennessee when it finishes the regular season against Vanderbilt and plays in a bowl game.