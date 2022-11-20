X

    Browns Fans Lament Lost Season After Loss to Josh Allen, Bills Drops CLE to 3-7

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 20, 2022

    Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    AP Photo/Paul Sancya

    The Cleveland Browns' path to the NFL playoffs narrowed further as they lost 31-23 to the Buffalo Bills to fall to 3-7 on the season.

    Deshaun Watson is set to come off his 11-game suspension in Week 13 against his old team, the Houston Texans. By then, finishing with a winning record might be a challenge for the Browns.

    For fans, Sunday was more of the same from a team that has problems far bigger than Watson alone can solve.

    Jon Doss @JonDoss

    This is a frustrating, lost season for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a>…but if there’s one positive: Cleveland would be ecstatic to keep Jacoby Brissett as it’s backup QB next year.

    Aaron Goldhammer @HammerNation19

    The Browns used to go 4-12 every year. So they tanked for draft picks. Special players. They said "sustainable winning." It's been 5 years since 0-16. And they're the same 4-12 team they always were...

    Tom Withers @twithersAP

    Two dropped passed in the end zone, one out of bounds.<br>Fumble. <br>Failed fourth down.<br>Blocked field goal.<br>Penalties.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> are their own worst enemy today. Again.

    Football Chopz @Pchopz_

    Jacoby, the offensive line, Stefanski, and the TEs are all to blame for the redzone issues. It’s almost impossible for the Browns to only have 10 points right now.

    gabb goudy @gabbgoudy

    i don’t want to see another <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#browns</a> playoff tweet until the 2023 szn. be serious.

    Brandon Hannahs @brandonhannahs

    If you are losing the same ways every week, that's coaching. Simply inexcusable <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a>

    The gap between the Browns offense on its first drive and the rest of the game is one such issue that recurs almost every week.

    Cleveland marched 75 yards on nine plays to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. After Amari Cooper's 25-yard touchdown catch, it was all downhill from there. When the unit added a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the outcome was already clear.

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    Good news: Browns scored on their first possession<br><br>Bad news: they are 0-4 this season when scoring on their opening drive <a href="https://t.co/yc2YciuDV8">pic.twitter.com/yc2YciuDV8</a>

    Jon Doss @JonDoss

    It’s mind-blowing the difference between Stefanski’s script offense vs. the rest of the game. Every. Single. Week. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a>

    Mike Ryan (Ruiz) 🙌🏽 @MichaelRyanRuiz

    Stefanski and LaFleur work all week scripting their first drive and then they’re toast

    Fans can't even console themselves by looking ahead to the draft and envisioning how the right first-round pick can help the franchise turn the corner. The Browns owe their 2023 and 2024 first-rounders to the Texans because of the Watson trade.

    Watson's debut is the only source of optimism left for the organization, which is mostly about laying the groundwork for 2023 rather than salvaging this year.

