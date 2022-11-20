NCAA Football Rankings 2022: Week 13 College Top 25 Standings Shakeup Prediction

0 of 3

AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.

The Tennessee Volunteers lost their shot at qualifying for the College Football Playoff on Saturday.

Tennessee fell on the road to the South Carolina Gamecocks in a game in which it could not stop Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks offense.

Josh Heupel's team was two victories away from the playoff and now it is in danger of falling out of the top 10 in the new AP Top 25 and College Football Playoff rankings.

The North Carolina Tar Heels were not as much of a lock as Tennessee to make the playoff, but they had an outside chance to enter the conversation as the ACC champion.

North Carolina fumbled that opportunity with a shocking home loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The loss also marked the end of Drake Maye's Heisman Trophy campaign.

The losses by Tennessee and North Carolina shared the headlines with the USC Trojans' win over the UCLA Bruins.

USC still has work to do to reach the top four, but it should move closer to that slot in the rankings ahead of Week 13.