Woj: 76ers' Tyrese Maxey Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks with Foot Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey is expected to be sidelined three to four weeks with a "small fracture" in his left foot, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Maxey suffered the injury in the first half of Philly's 110-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. He appeared to tweak his foot while driving to the basket and stepping on Jevon Carter's foot in the first half.

Losing Maxey is a tough blow for the Sixers, who are already without starters James Harden and Tobias Harris because of injuries.

Harden has been sidelined since suffering a tendon strain in his foot on Nov. 2 against the Washington Wizards, and Harris missed Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks with left hip soreness.

Maxey had been in the midst of his best season in the NBA before being sidelined. In 15 games, all starts, he was averaging 22.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor and 42.2 percent from beyond the arc.

The Sixers' depth will be tested significantly moving forward, and Joel Embiid will be heavily leaned upon until at least one of Maxey, Harden or Harris returns. That should be no problem for the star big man, who was miraculous in Friday's win against the Bucks, finishing with 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Aside from Embiid, the Sixers will turn to P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr., Shake Milton, De'Anthony Melton and Georges Niang to help keep the team above .500.

The Sixers enter Saturday's game against the 7-8 Minnesota Timberwolves eighth in the Eastern Conference with an 8-7 record. It's been a tough start to the season for a team that was projected to be one of the best teams in the East.