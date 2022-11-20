Way Too Early 2022-23 NHL All-Star Picks

0 of 16

Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

Even though the NHL All-Star game is still a little more than two months away, we are closing in on the first quarter mark of the 2022-23 season. So let's take a look at some way too early All-Star projections for the 2023 game in South Florida.

We are keeping our roster projections within the rules of the 3-on-3 tournament.

That means we are taking 11 players per division, including six forwards, three defenders, and two goalies.

We are also making sure each team gets their one representative. That means some worthy players might get the dreaded All-Star snub.

But those are the rules.

Let's take a look at who we like so far from each division.