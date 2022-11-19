NBA Twitter Hyped by Joel Embiid's Late-Game Heroics as 76ers Beat Giannis, Bucks

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

No James Harden. No Tobias Harris. No problem for the Philadelphia 76ers, who also lost Tyrese Maxey in Friday's game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Sixers defeated the Bucks 110-102 at Wells Fargo Center to improve to 8-7 on the season. And while it was a full-team effort after Maxey exited with a left foot injury in the first half, it was Joel Embiid who put the team on his back.

Embiid finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and three blocks in 37 minutes. He went 12-of-16 from the floor, 2-of-6 from beyond the arc and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.

The 28-year-old big man was particularly effective in the fourth quarter and dominant on both ends of the court in the final five minutes of the game. His performance was praised by NBA Twitter after the win:

StatMuse noted Embiid has tallied 133 points, 32 rebounds, 22 assists and 12 blocks over his last three games. All have been wins.

That truly is some MVP-caliber stuff from the big man, who is one of the favorites for the coveted award after finished second in voting for the honor in each of the past two campaigns.

The Sixers will be back in action Saturday at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves.