    NBA Twitter Hyped by Joel Embiid's Late-Game Heroics as 76ers Beat Giannis, Bucks

    Erin WalshNovember 19, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 18, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    No James Harden. No Tobias Harris. No problem for the Philadelphia 76ers, who also lost Tyrese Maxey in Friday's game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

    The Sixers defeated the Bucks 110-102 at Wells Fargo Center to improve to 8-7 on the season. And while it was a full-team effort after Maxey exited with a left foot injury in the first half, it was Joel Embiid who put the team on his back.

    Embiid finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and three blocks in 37 minutes. He went 12-of-16 from the floor, 2-of-6 from beyond the arc and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.

    The 28-year-old big man was particularly effective in the fourth quarter and dominant on both ends of the court in the final five minutes of the game. His performance was praised by NBA Twitter after the win:

    Michael Starrbury @StarrburyMike

    Embiid was the best player on the court when it counted. It pains me to admit it, but alas, it is true.

    Doc Louallen @LouallenDoc

    Joel Embiid is easily top 5 in MVP voting right now. If he can lead the Philadelphia 76ers past Brooklyn Nets Tuesday, in Ben Simmon's return, he will be top 2 no debate. Minnesota Timberwolves game tomorrow isn’t as important as Tuesday. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a>

    Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley

    Joel Embiid MVP bets to start this season: <a href="https://t.co/wYyvX4HhbX">pic.twitter.com/wYyvX4HhbX</a>

    Tyrone Johnson @TyJohnsonNews

    Sixers win! They had Embiid and the Bucks didn’t. Best win of the season so far. Now let’s hope Maxey is okay <a href="https://t.co/NWbW4K7jGk">pic.twitter.com/NWbW4K7jGk</a>

    Austin Krell @NBAKrell

    Sixers' best win to date. A gutsy effort on defense is going to crown them victors over the Bucks tonight. <br><br>Embiid an absolute monster again. <br><br>Giannis 4-for-15 at the FT line.

    Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1

    When Joel Embiid has it going there is no one in the world like him <br><br>MVP level stuff

    Paul Hudrick @PaulHudrick

    This MVP-level stuff from Joel Embiid right now. Wow.

    Chase Senior @Chase_Senior

    MVP level stuff from Joel Embiid tonight.<br><br>He’s been great recently and might have to continue to carry the team depending on the severity of Tyrese Maxey’s injury <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/brotherlylove?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#brotherlylove</a>

    Pat Huggins @phuggsports

    Embiid completely takes over. Gonna be a huge win.

    Mo Dakhil @MoDakhil_NBA

    That is a great win for the Sixers. Lose Maxey at the half, already down Harden and they flipped it during the third quarter. Impressive performance from Embiid and company.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Right now Joel Embiid is the best player in the NBA. Has such an advantage over Giannis because HE CAN MAKE FREE THROWS. In tonight's blown-lead loss at Philly, Giannis went 4-15 from the FT line.

    StatMuse noted Embiid has tallied 133 points, 32 rebounds, 22 assists and 12 blocks over his last three games. All have been wins.

    That truly is some MVP-caliber stuff from the big man, who is one of the favorites for the coveted award after finished second in voting for the honor in each of the past two campaigns.

    The Sixers will be back in action Saturday at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

