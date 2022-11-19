Bleacher Report's 2022 NFL Midseason Awards

0 of 8

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Though the NFL season lacks a midseason mark for every team—idle weekends and a 17-game season will do that—each one has crossed the halfway point.

Naturally, then, it's time to distribute fake hardware.

In addition to Fantasy Football Player of the Year, we are handing out versions of the seven marquee Associated Press awards revealed at the annual NFL Honors event.

While the choices were subjective, voting trends were considered. For example, the MVP accolade is effectively a quarterback award, but running backs (and wide receivers, more recently) have traditionally been strong contenders for Offensive Player of the Year.