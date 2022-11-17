Warriors' Klay Thompson Needs to Stop 'Wrapping Himself Up' in Every Shot, Kerr Says

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson's struggles are largely mental, as he continues the worst stretch of his professional basketball career.

“In some ways right now Klay just has to get out of his own way and free himself up and just play, enjoy the game instead of wrapping himself up in every single shot. ... He just needs to just relax and go play," Kerr told reporters before Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Thompson is averaging 14.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting a wretched 35.1 percent from the floor. He has not made half of his shots in a single game yet this season and shot under 40 percent for a fourth straight game Wednesday, finishing with 19 points on 6-of-17 shooting.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.