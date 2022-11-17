X

    Warriors' Klay Thompson Needs to Stop 'Wrapping Himself Up' in Every Shot, Kerr Says

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 17, 2022

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on November 13, 2022 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
    Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson's struggles are largely mental, as he continues the worst stretch of his professional basketball career.

    “In some ways right now Klay just has to get out of his own way and free himself up and just play, enjoy the game instead of wrapping himself up in every single shot. ... He just needs to just relax and go play," Kerr told reporters before Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns.

    Thompson is averaging 14.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting a wretched 35.1 percent from the floor. He has not made half of his shots in a single game yet this season and shot under 40 percent for a fourth straight game Wednesday, finishing with 19 points on 6-of-17 shooting.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Warriors' Klay Thompson Needs to Stop 'Wrapping Himself Up' in Every Shot, Kerr Says
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.