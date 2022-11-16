Rams' McVay: Matthew Stafford Expected to Clear Concussion Protocol, Play vs. Saints

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford appears set to return from a one-game absence on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Stafford was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is expected to be cleared from concussion protocol on Friday, putting him in line to play in Week 11.

Stafford was placed in concussion protocol last Tuesday following the Rams' Week 9 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McVay said last week that he didn't have any indication that Stafford was experiencing concussion symptoms during the game.

Stafford's return comes at a crucial time for the defending Super Bowl champions. While he was out Sunday, Los Angeles was defeated by the Arizona Cardinals 27-17 for its third straight loss, which dropped the team to 3-6 and last place in the NFC West. John Wolford started in his place, finishing 24-of-36 for 212 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

When Stafford takes the field against the Saints, he will be missing his favorite target. The Rams placed star wide receiver Cooper Kupp on injured reserve after he was forced to undergo surgery for a high ankle sprain he suffered against the Cardinals. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year was in the midst of another spectacular season with 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns.

While Kupp is out, Los Angeles could have trouble moving the ball because of how much the offense revolves around him. Tight end Tyler Higbee ranks second on the team with just 385 receiving yards. Veteran receiver Allen Robinson II, the team's prized free-agent signing this past offseason, has failed to make an impact with just two touchdowns this year.

It will be up to Stafford to make it work with this crop of receivers for the Rams to turn their season around and make a push for a spot in the playoffs.