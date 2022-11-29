Nets' Ben Simmons Won't Return vs. Magic Because of Knee Injury

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons was forced to exit Monday's game against the Orlando Magic due to left knee soreness and will not return, the team announced.

Simmons started the game and played 11 minutes before leaving. He shot 0-of-3 with four rebounds and three assists.

The 26-year-old missed five games earlier in the season while battling knee soreness, and he struggled to find his rhythm at the beginning of the year.

In his 16 appearances this season, Simmons is averaging just 8.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists. His production is a far cry from the level he played at prior to missing the entirety of last year due to a combination of a need to address his mental health and a back injury that required surgery in the offseason.

However, he seemed to find a groove in recent weeks, scoring in double figures in six straight games earlier this month.

Amid that slow start to the year, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick reported on Nov. 16 that frustration around the Australian has "been building in recent weeks," with coaches and teammates "concerned about his availability and level of play, with some questioning his passion for the game."

Prior to his lost 2021-22 season, Simmons was a three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive first-team selection. He was an exceptional playmaker and wreaked havoc on opposing offenses with his versatility on defense. The Nets are still hopeful he will return to that form at some point.

While Simmons is out, there will be more minutes available in the backcourt for Brooklyn players such as Seth Curry, Edmond Sumner, Cam Thomas and Patty Mills.