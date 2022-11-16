NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons' Availability, Level of Play Subject of Frustration with Nets

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Ben Simmons experiment with the Brooklyn Nets is off to a dreadful start, with members of the organization starting to get frustrated with the three-time All-Star.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick, frustration around Simmons has "been building in recent weeks" with coaches and teammates "concerned about his availability and level of play, with some questioning his passion for the game."

Simmons was reportedly a key subject during a players-only meeting following the Nets' 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 29:

"Sources with direct knowledge of the meeting, but who were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely say that in that meeting, Markieff Morris—a veteran leader on these Nets—spoke up in front of all of his teammates about how they need Simmons to succeed and that he has to respond when he deals with adversity on the court. Those sources all described a meeting where Simmons appeared to take Morris’ words in stride and was responsive and attentive throughout."

Charania and Amick noted Nets team officials and teammates are "in regular contact with Simmons about how to make him comfortable."

Things have been a mess in Brooklyn going back to the offseason, when Kevin Durant wanted to be traded if general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash weren't fired.

Even though neither one was let go at that time, Nash parted ways with the Nets on Nov. 1 following a 2-5 start this season.

Kyrie Irving is still serving a suspension after promoting a film containing antisemitic tropes and misinformation and refusing to condemn antisemitism in subsequent press conferences. He did issue an apology to all "Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post" on Nov. 3.

On the court, Simmons has been one of the biggest disappointments in the NBA thus far. The 26-year-old is only averaging 5.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 26.6 minutes per game. All of those are on pace to be career-low totals for him.

Simmons missed four consecutive games from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 with left knee soreness. He has come off the bench in each of his past four games since returning to the lineup Nov. 7.

Tuesday's 153-121 loss to the Sacramento Kings marked the first time all season Simmons has scored at least 10 points in a game (11). He's only attempted 17 free throws in 10 appearances.

It was reasonable to expect some level of rust from Simmons to start this season. He missed the entire 2021-22 campaign because of mental health issues and back injuries that required microdiscectomy surgery in May.

The Nets acquired Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers as part of a package for James Harden on Feb. 10. He was expected to add playmaking to their offense and boost their defensive presence.

Instead, the Nets find themselves in last place in the Atlantic Division with a 6-9 record. They rank in the bottom half of the NBA in offensive and defensive rating, per Basketball Reference.