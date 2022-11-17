X

    Fantasy Football Week 11: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 17, 2022

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 13: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    As the fantasy postseason fast approaches, trade deadlines are looming large.

    Below, we'll examine the updated trade value chart for this season's top 100 players ahead of Week 11, as managers look to make improvements before chasing titles in December.

    Trade Value: 15

    1. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

    Trade Value: 14

    2. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

    3. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

    4. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    5. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

    Trade Value: 13

    6. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

    7. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

    8. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

    9. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

    Trade Value: 12

    Fantasy Football Week 11: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    10. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

    11. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    12. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

    13. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

    Trade Value: 11

    14. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

    15. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

    16. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

    17. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    18. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

    19. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    Trade Value: 10

    20. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

    21. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

    22. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    23. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

    24. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

    25. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

    26. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

    Trade Value: 9

    27. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    28. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

    29. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

    30. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    31. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    32. Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots

    33. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

    34. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

    35. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    36. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

    Trade Value: 8

    37. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    38. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

    39. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

    40. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

    41. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

    42. Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers

    43. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    44. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

    Trade Value: 7

    45. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

    46. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

    47. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

    48. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

    49. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

    50. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

    Trade Value: 6

    51. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

    52. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    53. Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions

    54. D'Onta Foreman, RB, Carolina Panthers

    55. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    56. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

    57. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    58. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    59. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    Trade Value: 5

    60. Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks

    61. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

    62. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

    63. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

    64. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    65. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders

    66. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

    67. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    68. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

    69. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

    70. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

    71. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    Trade Value: 4

    72. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

    73, Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams

    74. Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys

    75. Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

    76. Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills

    77. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders

    78. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    79. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

    80. Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

    81. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    82. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

    83. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

    Trade Value: 3

    84. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    85. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

    86. Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Miami Dolphins

    87. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins

    88. James Robinson, RB, New York Jets

    89. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets

    90. Kenyan Drake, RB, Baltimore Ravens

    91. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

    Trade Value: 2

    92. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears

    93. Hayden Hurst, TE, Cincinnati Bengals

    94. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

    95. Greg Dulcich, TE, Denver Broncos

    96. Latavius Murray, RB, Denver Broncos

    97. Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    98. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams

    99. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

    100. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    Last week we talked about the "buy low" window being fully closed on Justin Fields. Is it already possible that it might be a good time to sell high?

    It's obviously a risk, given that the 23-year-old is on a hotter streak than Pete Davidson at the moment. And if you don't have another elite quarterback on your fantasy roster, why would you trade him at all?

    In the event that you do have two elite options at the position and holes on your roster, though, it's fair to question if Fields is going to continue putting up 41 points per game, which is what he's averaged over the past two weeks.

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Most total fantasy points scored across all positions over the last 4 weeks: <br><br>1. Justin Fields: 131.5<br>2. Tua Tagovailoa: 92.6<br><br>54. Davis Mills: 53.7<br><br>So, the gap between Fields and the 2nd highest-scorer is the same as the 2nd and 54th highest-scoring player (38.9 points).

    In those games, the Chicago Bears QB has rushed 28 times for 325 yards and three touchdowns. If you wouldn't expect a running back to keep up that level of production, why would you expect it from a quarterback?

    Keep in mind that Fields didn't rush for over 100 yards in any of his first eight games, and he averaged 15.2 fantasy points per game in those contests. Now, he's trending in the right direction for fantasy players in general, with six straight games of 17 or more fantasy points and four straight with at least 23 fantasy points.

    The Bears have adapted their offense to his skill set, and the results have been fantastic.

    JJ Zachariason @LateRoundQB

    Justin Fields' weekly quarterback fantasy finishes, Weeks 1 through 4: 23rd, 27th, 31st, 26th<br><br>Justin Fields' weekly quarterback fantasy finishes, Weeks 5 through 10: 12th, 7th, 5th, 3rd, 1st, and currently 1st<br><br>Weeks 1-4 rush attempts per game: 8.5<br><br>Weeks 5-10: 11.7

    But it's hard to imagine Fields keeping up this level of production. He might be a top-five quarterback the rest of the way, but his current pace is downright legendary, and these value spikes tend to even out over time.

    That doesn't mean you should definitely trade him. It means if it makes sense for you to trade him, his value will probably never be higher.

    On the other end of the value spectrum, the tight end position has become a mess, with injuries affecting players like Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz, Darren Waller and David Njoku, among others. Outside of maybe snagging Cole Kmet on waivers, you might be looking for a value buy at the position.

    At this point, Kyle Pitts' value couldn't get much lower. He's averaging a disappointing 7.6 fantasy points in points-per-reception leagues. He's only hit double-digit points three times. His quarterback is still the very meh Marcus Mariota. It's not great.

    But...he's nonetheless a big part of Atlanta's offense, with 24 targets the past three weeks. It isn't easy to trust him given his rough season thus far, but if only a few more of those targets connect, a late-season breakthrough is still possible.

    And hey, you are buying low here. The 22-year-old is ranked 20th among tight ends in PPR leagues. Nobody's holding onto him with the expectation they'll get blown away by a trade offer.

    If you are desperate, there are options with a far lower ceiling, which at this point is almost a glowing recommendation for Pitts given the state of the tight end position.

    Almost.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.