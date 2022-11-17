Fantasy Football Week 11: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players

Fantasy Football Week 11: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 PlayersNovember 17, 2022
As the fantasy postseason fast approaches, trade deadlines are looming large.
Below, we'll examine the updated trade value chart for this season's top 100 players ahead of Week 11, as managers look to make improvements before chasing titles in December.
Trade Value: 15
1. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Trade Value: 14
2. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
3. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
4. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
5. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
Trade Value: 13
6. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
7. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
8. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
9. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
Trade Value: 12
10. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
11. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
12. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
13. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Trade Value: 11
14. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
15. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
16. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
17. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
18. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
19. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Trade Value: 10
20. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
21. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
22. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
23. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
24. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
25. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
26. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears
Trade Value: 9
27. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals
28. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
29. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
30. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
32. Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots
33. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans
34. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
35. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
36. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Trade Value: 8
37. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
38. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
39. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
40. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
41. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
42. Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers
43. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Trade Value: 7
45. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
46. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
47. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
48. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
49. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions
50. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
Trade Value: 6
51. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
52. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53. Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions
54. D'Onta Foreman, RB, Carolina Panthers
55. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
56. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
57. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
58. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
59. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Trade Value: 5
60. Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks
61. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
62. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
63. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
64. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
65. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders
66. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals
67. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
68. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens
69. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
70. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
71. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Trade Value: 4
72. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
73, Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams
74. Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys
75. Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Chargers
76. Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills
77. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders
78. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
79. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
80. Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
81. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
82. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
83. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
Trade Value: 3
84. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
85. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
86. Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Miami Dolphins
87. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins
88. James Robinson, RB, New York Jets
89. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets
90. Kenyan Drake, RB, Baltimore Ravens
91. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
Trade Value: 2
92. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears
93. Hayden Hurst, TE, Cincinnati Bengals
94. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
95. Greg Dulcich, TE, Denver Broncos
96. Latavius Murray, RB, Denver Broncos
97. Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals
98. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams
99. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
100. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last week we talked about the "buy low" window being fully closed on Justin Fields. Is it already possible that it might be a good time to sell high?
It's obviously a risk, given that the 23-year-old is on a hotter streak than Pete Davidson at the moment. And if you don't have another elite quarterback on your fantasy roster, why would you trade him at all?
In the event that you do have two elite options at the position and holes on your roster, though, it's fair to question if Fields is going to continue putting up 41 points per game, which is what he's averaged over the past two weeks.
Field Yates @FieldYates
Most total fantasy points scored across all positions over the last 4 weeks: <br><br>1. Justin Fields: 131.5<br>2. Tua Tagovailoa: 92.6<br><br>54. Davis Mills: 53.7<br><br>So, the gap between Fields and the 2nd highest-scorer is the same as the 2nd and 54th highest-scoring player (38.9 points).
In those games, the Chicago Bears QB has rushed 28 times for 325 yards and three touchdowns. If you wouldn't expect a running back to keep up that level of production, why would you expect it from a quarterback?
Keep in mind that Fields didn't rush for over 100 yards in any of his first eight games, and he averaged 15.2 fantasy points per game in those contests. Now, he's trending in the right direction for fantasy players in general, with six straight games of 17 or more fantasy points and four straight with at least 23 fantasy points.
The Bears have adapted their offense to his skill set, and the results have been fantastic.
JJ Zachariason @LateRoundQB
Justin Fields' weekly quarterback fantasy finishes, Weeks 1 through 4: 23rd, 27th, 31st, 26th<br><br>Justin Fields' weekly quarterback fantasy finishes, Weeks 5 through 10: 12th, 7th, 5th, 3rd, 1st, and currently 1st<br><br>Weeks 1-4 rush attempts per game: 8.5<br><br>Weeks 5-10: 11.7
But it's hard to imagine Fields keeping up this level of production. He might be a top-five quarterback the rest of the way, but his current pace is downright legendary, and these value spikes tend to even out over time.
That doesn't mean you should definitely trade him. It means if it makes sense for you to trade him, his value will probably never be higher.
On the other end of the value spectrum, the tight end position has become a mess, with injuries affecting players like Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz, Darren Waller and David Njoku, among others. Outside of maybe snagging Cole Kmet on waivers, you might be looking for a value buy at the position.
At this point, Kyle Pitts' value couldn't get much lower. He's averaging a disappointing 7.6 fantasy points in points-per-reception leagues. He's only hit double-digit points three times. His quarterback is still the very meh Marcus Mariota. It's not great.
But...he's nonetheless a big part of Atlanta's offense, with 24 targets the past three weeks. It isn't easy to trust him given his rough season thus far, but if only a few more of those targets connect, a late-season breakthrough is still possible.
And hey, you are buying low here. The 22-year-old is ranked 20th among tight ends in PPR leagues. Nobody's holding onto him with the expectation they'll get blown away by a trade offer.
If you are desperate, there are options with a far lower ceiling, which at this point is almost a glowing recommendation for Pitts given the state of the tight end position.
Almost.