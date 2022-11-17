Fantasy Football Week 11: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

As the fantasy postseason fast approaches, trade deadlines are looming large.

Below, we'll examine the updated trade value chart for this season's top 100 players ahead of Week 11, as managers look to make improvements before chasing titles in December.

Trade Value: 15

1. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Trade Value: 14

2. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

4. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

5. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

Trade Value: 13

6. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

7. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

8. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

9. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

Trade Value: 12

10. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

11. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

12. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

13. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Trade Value: 11

14. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

15. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

16. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

17. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

18. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

19. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Trade Value: 10

20. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

21. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

22. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

23. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

24. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

25. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

26. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

Trade Value: 9

27. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals

28. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

29. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

30. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

31. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

32. Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots

33. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

34. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

35. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

36. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Trade Value: 8

37. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

38. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

39. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

40. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

41. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

42. Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers

43. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

44. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Trade Value: 7

45. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

46. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

47. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

48. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

49. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

50. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

Trade Value: 6

51. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

52. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

53. Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions

54. D'Onta Foreman, RB, Carolina Panthers

55. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

56. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

57. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

58. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

59. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Trade Value: 5

60. Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks

61. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

62. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

63. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

64. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

65. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders

66. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

67. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

68. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

69. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

70. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

71. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Trade Value: 4

72. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

73, Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams

74. Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys

75. Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

76. Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills

77. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders

78. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

79. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

80. Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

81. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

82. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

83. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

Trade Value: 3

84. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

85. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

86. Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Miami Dolphins

87. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins

88. James Robinson, RB, New York Jets

89. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets

90. Kenyan Drake, RB, Baltimore Ravens

91. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

Trade Value: 2

92. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears

93. Hayden Hurst, TE, Cincinnati Bengals

94. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

95. Greg Dulcich, TE, Denver Broncos

96. Latavius Murray, RB, Denver Broncos

97. Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals

98. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams

99. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

100. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last week we talked about the "buy low" window being fully closed on Justin Fields. Is it already possible that it might be a good time to sell high?

It's obviously a risk, given that the 23-year-old is on a hotter streak than Pete Davidson at the moment. And if you don't have another elite quarterback on your fantasy roster, why would you trade him at all?

In the event that you do have two elite options at the position and holes on your roster, though, it's fair to question if Fields is going to continue putting up 41 points per game, which is what he's averaged over the past two weeks.

In those games, the Chicago Bears QB has rushed 28 times for 325 yards and three touchdowns. If you wouldn't expect a running back to keep up that level of production, why would you expect it from a quarterback?

Keep in mind that Fields didn't rush for over 100 yards in any of his first eight games, and he averaged 15.2 fantasy points per game in those contests. Now, he's trending in the right direction for fantasy players in general, with six straight games of 17 or more fantasy points and four straight with at least 23 fantasy points.

The Bears have adapted their offense to his skill set, and the results have been fantastic.

But it's hard to imagine Fields keeping up this level of production. He might be a top-five quarterback the rest of the way, but his current pace is downright legendary, and these value spikes tend to even out over time.

That doesn't mean you should definitely trade him. It means if it makes sense for you to trade him, his value will probably never be higher.

On the other end of the value spectrum, the tight end position has become a mess, with injuries affecting players like Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz, Darren Waller and David Njoku, among others. Outside of maybe snagging Cole Kmet on waivers, you might be looking for a value buy at the position.

At this point, Kyle Pitts' value couldn't get much lower. He's averaging a disappointing 7.6 fantasy points in points-per-reception leagues. He's only hit double-digit points three times. His quarterback is still the very meh Marcus Mariota. It's not great.

But...he's nonetheless a big part of Atlanta's offense, with 24 targets the past three weeks. It isn't easy to trust him given his rough season thus far, but if only a few more of those targets connect, a late-season breakthrough is still possible.

And hey, you are buying low here. The 22-year-old is ranked 20th among tight ends in PPR leagues. Nobody's holding onto him with the expectation they'll get blown away by a trade offer.

If you are desperate, there are options with a far lower ceiling, which at this point is almost a glowing recommendation for Pitts given the state of the tight end position.

Almost.