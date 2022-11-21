Ranking All 30 MLB Teams as Free-Agent Destinations in the 2022-23 Offseason

10 of 10

AP Photo/Raul Romero Jr.

3. Philadelphia Phillies

2022 Record: 87-75

Projected 2023 Payroll: $179 Million

If the Phillies proved anything in 2022, it's that teams constructed mostly out of high-priced hired guns can indeed succeed in today's MLB. They nonetheless still have work to do, as winning the National League pennant isn't quite the same as winning the World Series.

To this end, the Phillies figure to spare no expense. If they're comfortable opening 2023 where they ended 2022, they can add as much as $63 million in new salaries. That's plenty with which to entice free agents, who could be further enticed by Pennsylvania's low taxes.

2. New York Mets

2022 Record: 101-61

Projected 2023 Payroll: $235 Million

With regard to luring free agents, the Mets effectively come with the same financial roadblocks as the Yankees. They likewise have less to spend now than they did at the outset of the winter after re-upping with Edwin Díaz for $102 million over five years.

But if it's a question of whether the Mets are maxed out, the answer seems to be a firm "no." Team owner Steve Cohen has hinted that even a $300 million payroll isn't out of the question, which would indicate he's still serious about delivering a World Series victory.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

2022 Record: 111-51

Projected 2023 Payroll: $152 Million

Signing a contract with the Dodgers comes with certain financial drawbacks. We've talked about California's taxes and cost of living, and the latter is that much more relevant to the Dodgers given that Los Angeles is the most expensive place to live in the country.

On the plus side, signing with the Dodgers also means joining the most constant winner of the last decade. And if they're willing to match last year's Opening Day payroll of $280.8 million, they can make one of the biggest offseason splashes that's ever been made.

Payroll projections courtesy of FanGraphs. Historical payroll data courtesy of Cot's Baseball Contracts.