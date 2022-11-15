Report: Rams' Cooper Kupp Diagnosed with High ankle Sprain After Injury vs. Cardinals

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Los Angeles Rams could be without their top offensive playmaker for the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain after he went down in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. A source told Schefter that Kupp's prognosis "doesn't sound good."

Kupp suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game when attempting to catch a pass from quarterback John Wolford, who was starting in place of Matthew Stafford after he was ruled out for not clearing concussion protocol. Kupp was examined by the Los Angeles training staff before heading back to the locker room as the Rams went on to lose 27-17.

The 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Kupp is once again proving himself to be one of the best receivers in the league. He ranks second in the NFL with 75 receptions, fifth with 812 receiving yards and tied for fifth with six receiving touchdowns.

Losing Kupp for any amount of time will be a significant blow to the offense of the defending Super Bowl champions, which heavily depends on his production. According to ESPN's Sarah Barshop, Kupp accounted for 35.7 percent of the Rams' receptions entering Week 10, the highest mark in the NFL.

"He's arguably the best receiver in the league," Wolford said after the loss to Arizona. "He's a great leader for us and we'll definitely feel an impact to him not being out there, but guys got to step up and we've got to rally if he's not able to go."

The heavily depleted Rams (3-6) will look to end a three-game skid when they visit the New Orleans Saints (3-7) on Sunday.