NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Standings, Matchups to Watch Entering Week 11

Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season is now behind us, bringing us one step closer to the playoff race.

With the postseason on the horizon, let's take a look at the playoff picture heading into Week 11 as well as key matchups.

NFC

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 8-1

2. Minnesota Vikings, 8-1

3. Seattle Seahawks, 6-4

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5-5

5. New York Giants, 7-2

6. Dallas Cowboys, 6-3

7. San Francisco 49ers, 5-4

8. Washington Commanders, 5-5

9. Green Bay Packers, 4-6

10. Atlanta Falcons, 4-6

11. Arizona Cardinals, 4-6

12. Detroit Lions, 3-6

13. Los Angeles Rams, 3-6

14. Carolina Panthers, 3-7

15. New Orleans Saints, 3-7

16. Chicago Bears, 3-7

AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs, 7-2

2. Miami Dolphins, 7-3

3. Tennessee Titans, 6-3

4. Baltimore Ravens, 6-3

5. New York Jets, 6-3

6. Buffalo Bills, 6-3

7. New England Patriots, 5-4

8. Los Angeles Chargers, 5-4

9. Cincinnati Bengals, 5-4

10. Indianapolis Colts, 4-5-1

11. Cleveland Browns, 3-6

12. Denver Broncos, 3-6

13. Pittsburgh Steelers, 3-6

14. Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-7

15. Las Vegas Raiders, 2-7

16. Houston Texans, 1-7-1

Projected NFC Matchups

Bye: Philadelphia Eagles

(2) Minnesota Vikings vs. (7) San Francisco 49ers

(3) Seattle Seahawks vs. (6) Dallas Cowboys

(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. (5) New York Giants

Projected AFC Matchups

Bye: Kansas City Chiefs

(2) Miami Dolphins vs. (7) New England Patriots

(3) Tennessee Titans vs. (6) Buffalo Bills

(4) Baltimore Ravens vs. (5) New York Jets

The Green Bay Packers are still on the outside looking in, but they earned their biggest win of the year by defeating the Dallas Cowboys 31-28 in overtime Sunday to end a five-game losing streak. Green Bay will continue to try to climb the ladder, but it faces another tough team in Week 11.

The Packers will host the Tennessee Titans in what might be one of the better Thursday Night Football matchups of the season. The Titans are coming off a 17-10 win over the Denver Broncos and have a firm grip on first place in the AFC South.

At this point in the season, the Packers need every win they can get if they hope to keep pace in the playoff hunt. Thursday's game could be a good opportunity for Green Bay to take advantage of a short week against a team that hasn't scored 20 points since Oct. 9.

After their loss to the Packers on Sunday, the Cowboys fell to third place in the NFC East. Dallas still has a solid position in the playoff race, but things won't get easier in Week 11 when it visits the surging Minnesota Vikings, who are riding a seven-game winning streak.

In the AFC, all eyes will be on the East division, which would have all four of its teams in the playoffs if the season ended today. The key game will be between the New York Jets and New England Patriots.

A win by the visiting Jets would propel them into first place in the AFC East and a top-four seed in the playoffs. However, a loss could drop them to last place in the division. New York suffered a 22-17 loss to New England at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 30 and will surely be out for revenge.

The Buffalo Bills will be looking to end a two-game skid when they host the Cleveland Browns. Buffalo's 33-30 overtime loss to Minnesota might have been the game of the year, but it dropped the team to third place in the AFC East.

The Bills still have one of the most talented rosters in the league and maintain their status as title contenders. They will have a prime bounce-back opportunity against a team that was defeated 39-17 on Sunday by the Miami Dolphins, who are off in Week 11.

Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs will have the chance to further cement their hold on the No. 1 seed when they visit the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers need a win to stay on the cusp of the playoffs, which should make for a fiery matchup.