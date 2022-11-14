Peter King Names Vikings WR Justin Jefferson in His Top 5 for 2022 NFL MVP Rankings

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

No wide receiver has won the NFL's Most Valuable Player Award. Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is doing his best to make history in 2022.

NBC Sports' Peter King listed his MVP favorites to this point in the season. Jefferson came in at fourth behind the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and the Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa.

History isn't on Jefferson's side, and he's considered a bit of a long shot in the eyes of oddsmakers. DraftKings Sportsbook has him at +15000 to win MVP.

Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp pulled off a triple crown in 2021, leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches, and only managed a third-place finish in the AP MVP voting.

But Jefferson's value to the Vikings is evident to anybody who has watched one of Minnesota's games this year. Through nine games, he has caught 69 passes for 1,060 yards and four touchdowns. His 117.8 receiving yards per game are on pace to be the sixth-highest in a single season.

The two-time Pro Bowler's performance in a Week 10 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills was a perfect showcase. He hauled in 10 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown.

The Bills knew where Kirk Cousins wanted to go with the ball, but there was little they could do to stop him from connecting with Jefferson.

Whether voters reward his efforts or not, Jefferson is having a season to remember and playing a key role in the Vikings' 8-1 start.