Fantasy Football Week 11 Waiver Wire: Rachaad White, Isiah Pacheco And More Top Adds

Although Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson won’t be active in Week 11, quarterback-needy managers may want to get a claim in him ahead of his projected activation in two weeks.

Watson is nearly finished serving an 11-game suspension that the league issued shortly before the season began. That was the result of an investigation after 24 women filed civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct during massage therapy appointments.

Barring further punishment related to another lawsuit making a similar accusation filed on Oct. 13, Watson is in line to return to the field for a Week 13 matchup with his former team, the Houston Texans.

Cleveland has remained competitive on offense during Watson’s absence, ranking fifth in both total and rushing offense heading into Week 10’s Monday Night Football game. While the passing attack has left something to be desired, it could see a turnaround upon Watson’s projected return for the final six games.

Donovan Peoples-Jones has been emerging as a strong complementary wideout to star Amari Cooper. He caught five passes for a season-high 99 yards during Cleveland's loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Tight end David Njoku has missed the Browns' past two games because of an ankle injury, but he was having a quality campaign prior to that. He could be back in the fold in time for Watson’s return, adding another high-end pass-catcher back into Cleveland’s arsenal.

Factor in a rushing game led by superstar Nick Chubb that commands defensive attention, and it is easy to see why few quarterbacks are as well-positioned for success over the final six weeks of the season as Watson.

Fantasy managers who have been struggling at the position should give Watson serious consideration as they look to make a championship push.