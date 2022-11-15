Fantasy Football Week 11 Waiver Wire: Rachaad White, Isiah Pacheco And More Top Adds

Fantasy Football Week 11 Waiver Wire: Rachaad White, Isiah Pacheco And More Top AddsNovember 15, 2022
With only a few weeks remaining in the 2022 fantasy football regular season, there is still a surprising amount of talent available on most leagues' waiver wires.
Managers battling for a playoff spot or trying to earn a bye would be wise to take a long look at available free agents this week. There might not be a more opportune time than now to pick up some key pieces who can add an edge to your roster during this critical stretch.
With that in mind, here are some of the top waiver wire targets for Week 11. All suggested pickups are rostered in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns (37 Percent Rostered)
DraftKings DFS Value: N/A (Suspension)
Although Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson won’t be active in Week 11, quarterback-needy managers may want to get a claim in him ahead of his projected activation in two weeks.
Watson is nearly finished serving an 11-game suspension that the league issued shortly before the season began. That was the result of an investigation after 24 women filed civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct during massage therapy appointments.
Barring further punishment related to another lawsuit making a similar accusation filed on Oct. 13, Watson is in line to return to the field for a Week 13 matchup with his former team, the Houston Texans.
Cleveland has remained competitive on offense during Watson’s absence, ranking fifth in both total and rushing offense heading into Week 10’s Monday Night Football game. While the passing attack has left something to be desired, it could see a turnaround upon Watson’s projected return for the final six games.
Donovan Peoples-Jones has been emerging as a strong complementary wideout to star Amari Cooper. He caught five passes for a season-high 99 yards during Cleveland's loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Tight end David Njoku has missed the Browns' past two games because of an ankle injury, but he was having a quality campaign prior to that. He could be back in the fold in time for Watson’s return, adding another high-end pass-catcher back into Cleveland’s arsenal.
Factor in a rushing game led by superstar Nick Chubb that commands defensive attention, and it is easy to see why few quarterbacks are as well-positioned for success over the final six weeks of the season as Watson.
Fantasy managers who have been struggling at the position should give Watson serious consideration as they look to make a championship push.
Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (24 Percent Rostered)
DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300
Clyde Edwards-Helaire appears to be out of chances to become the Kansas City Chiefs' feature running back.
The 2020 first-round pick played a season-low four offensive snaps during Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. That usage placed him well behind both seventh-round rookie Isiah Pacheco (35 snaps) and veteran Jerrick McKinnon (24 snaps) in the backfield.
Week 10 marked the third straight game in which CEH's snap share dipped significantly. After logging at least 40 percent of the snaps in each game between Weeks 2 and 6, he was on the field for only 27 percent of the Chiefs' offensive plays in Week 7, 17 percent in Week 9 and 6 percent this past weekend.
Pacheco has been the main beneficiary of Edwards-Helaire's slide. The Rutgers product drew his first career start in Week 7—a role he has held onto since—and played a season-high 56 percent of the Chiefs' offensive snaps Sunday.
The 22-year-old rewarded head coach Andy Reid’s faith with a career-best showing, notching 82 yards on 16 carries against the Jaguars.
While the Chiefs will likely continue to utilize a running-back-by-committee approach, Pacheco seems to be the clear-cut option when it comes to rushing the ball. McKinnon was the only other running back to log a carry in Week 10, and his one tote was behind both wideout Kadarius Toney (two carries) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (seven carries).
McKinnon does have some value in PPR leagues—he was targeted a team-high eight times on Sunday—but Pacheco is the best Kansas City back to roster. The rookie could become a volume-based RB2 with Edwards-Helaire out of the picture and is well worth a waiver wire claim for that potential alone.
Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (44 Percent Rostered)
DraftKings DFS Value: N/A (Bye)
Though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be on a bye in Week 11, running back Rachaad White is still arguably the top waiver-wire pickup available in most leagues. The third-round rookie has the talent to become one of the up-and-coming stars at the position and may finally be getting his chance to shine.
Leonard Fournette left the Buccaneers' win over the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter with a hip injury. Head coach Todd Bowles said he will be evaluated further, while ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Fournette will "likely" be ready for Week 12.
Fantasy managers should keep an eye out for further developments, as White's value will skyrocket if Fournette does miss time.
White was already making strides to become the Bucs' top running back before Fournette's absence. He drew his first career start in Week 10 and played nearly two-thirds of the offensive snaps (a season-high 48). He would likely get a further bump in playing time and touches if he remains in that role.
Fournette has logged 67 percent of the Bucs' offensive snaps and has 178 touches across 10 games. White was getting playing time, but his 32 percent snap share and 80 touches put him well behind Fournette.
White's first extended look coincided with the best performance of his fledgling career. The 23-year-old notched his first 100-yard rushing game, finishing with 105 yards on 22 totes.
The Arizona State product wasn't targeted for only the second time this season, as he has been regularly utilized in the passing game, recording 20 receptions on 25 targets for 135 yards. White could be a force with extra PPR value if he continues serving in his usual pass-catching role in addition to being Tampa Bay's top ball-carrier.
Fantasy managers who were relying on Fournette—as well as ones in deeper leagues and those wherein White is already rostered—may want to consider picking up Ke'Shawn Vaughn as well.
Vaughn will be the clear-cut No. 2 back if Fournette misses time and would make an excellent handcuff to White.
Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers (9 Percent Rostered)
DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900
After a rough start to his NFL career, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is finally realizing his potential.
The injury-plagued wideout went into Week 10 with only 10 catches on 14 targets for 88 yards across six games. Watson completely changed his trajectory with a sterling performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, gashing the defense for four receptions on eight targets for 107 yards and a whopping three touchdowns.
If Watson can stay healthy—he sat out a pair of games while nursing a hamstring injury and missed most of another contest with a concussion earlier in the season—and continues developing his chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, he could quickly become one of the top-performing fantasy wideouts.
Watson's career day could not have come at a better time for slumping Packers. Green Bay had lost five games in a row and was in danger of slipping out of playoff contention before his breakout game helped the club earn a much-needed 31-28 overtime victory.
Watson ignited an offense that hadn’t scored more than 30 points all season. He could quickly become the focal point of a passing attack that has sorely missed superstar Davante Adams and has been desperate for someone to emerge as a target sponge for its back-to-back MVP quarterback.
While Watson still must prove this showing wasn’t a fluke, the hulking 6’4”, 208-pound receiver has the pedigree, natural talent and skills to become a fantasy force. Managers should snap him up on waivers before he’s gone for good following another strong showing.
Foster Moreau, TE, Las Vegas Raiders (16 Percent Rostered)
DraftKings DFS Value: $3,700
Darren Waller was one of the few elite fantasy tight ends on whom managers could rely over the last few years. However, the veteran went down with a hamstring issue in Week 5 and hasn’t been able to get back on the field since.
Waller officially landed on IR late last week, meaning he'll miss at least three more games. With the Las Vegas Raiders' season going down the drain at 2-7, they might decide to hold him out for the season to not risk further aggravations.
Waller's absence has left the door wide open for backup tight end Foster Moreau to emerge.
While Moreau had been getting more opportunities over the last few weeks—he’s logged at least 96 percent of the offensive snaps in each of Las Vegas’ last four games—he had yet to find the end zone in 2022. That changed on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, a game in which Moreau caught three passes for 43 yards and finally found paydirt.
While the Raiders as a whole are stuck in a rut—the team has lost three in a row heading into Week 11 and is 2-7 on the year—there is a chance Moreau becomes more involved after his latest outing.
Moreau’s schedule remains favorable during Waller’s guaranteed absence. He has a pair of juicy matchups with the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers defenses in addition to a difficult showdown with the stingy Denver Broncos this coming week.
If you're currently streaming the tight end position and want some consistency, put a claim in on Moreau and deploy him with confidence until Waller returns.