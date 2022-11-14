Latest WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Match Card and Bold Predictions

Latest WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Match Card and Bold PredictionsNovember 14, 2022
WWE presents Survivor Series WarGames on November 26 from Boston, with two of the show's titular steel cage matches slated to occur.
Only the women's contest has been made official to this point, but the booking of SmackDown's final moments on Friday shed some light on what the company is thinking for the men's bout.
Both WarGames matches are responsible for the boldest predictions ahead of the event, which has only one other bout officially announced for the card.
Match Card
- SmackDown Women's Championship match: Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey
- Women's WarGames match: Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss and two mystery partners vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Nikki Cross and a mystery partner
Roman Reigns Pinned for 1st Time in 3 years
Roman Reigns has not been pinned since TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs on December 15, 2019. King Corbin benefited from an abundance of outside interference that night to score the tainted win and would be the last guy for nearly three years to pin The Tribal Chief.
While the idea of The Head of the Table having his shoulders pinned to the mat may seem like a foreign concept to those with short attention spans, don't be surprised to see it happen inside WarGames on November 26, as Triple H and the creative team set up the newest No. 1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
While not yet official, it appears The Bloodline will do battle with Drew McIntyre, The Brawling Brutes and one other Superstar who is yet to be revealed, if the booking at the end of Friday's SmackDown is any indication.
Sheamus is on the hottest streak of his career, thanks in large part to extraordinary showings against intercontinental champion Gunther, and appears poised to be the next guy to step up to Reigns' throne.
We saw The Tribal Chief mock The Celtic Warrior, laughing off the idea that the Irishman is capable of inflicting any damage. He was silenced in short order as The Brawling Brutes and McIntyre asserted their dominance ahead of Survivor Series.
While it might seem inconceivable, look for Sheamus to rock Reigns with the Brogue Kick and end his three-year unpinned streak, all while setting himself up to challenge for the top prize in the game at the Royal Rumble in January.
It will only further enhance The Celtic Warrior's popularity while also building the credibility necessary to be taken seriously as a threat to the champion.
Sasha Banks and Naomi Finally Return to WWE
From the moment they walked out of WWE in May, fans have waited anxiously for the return of former WWE women's tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi to return.
The appointment of Triple H as head of creative in July helped heighten expectations as his history with Banks in NXT and his appreciation of women's wrestling as a whole suggested he could bring the disenfranchised performers back into the fold.
That has not happened so far, but a social media post by The Legit Boss teased "something crazy" happening soon, prompting most fans to assume it is a return to the squared circle (h/t Wrestling Observer Online).
The timing and situation could not be any more fitting.
Belair, Bliss and Asuka are without two partners ahead of their WarGames match with Damage CTRL and Cross. There are no apparent partners on the horizon and with Survivor Series being one of the company's most prestigious live events, it would make sense for Triple H to make an enormous impact by bringing Banks and Naomi back into the fold.
That the show is taking place in The Boss' hometown of Boston makes the scenario that even more appropriate.
While it is hardly a given considering fans have waited six months for their returns, there really is no better time or place for the pair to receive the adulation, respect and push they should have had before the creative differences that led to their departure six months ago.