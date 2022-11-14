Latest WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Match Card and Bold Predictions

2 of 3

Roman Reigns has not been pinned since TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs on December 15, 2019. King Corbin benefited from an abundance of outside interference that night to score the tainted win and would be the last guy for nearly three years to pin The Tribal Chief.

While the idea of The Head of the Table having his shoulders pinned to the mat may seem like a foreign concept to those with short attention spans, don't be surprised to see it happen inside WarGames on November 26, as Triple H and the creative team set up the newest No. 1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

While not yet official, it appears The Bloodline will do battle with Drew McIntyre, The Brawling Brutes and one other Superstar who is yet to be revealed, if the booking at the end of Friday's SmackDown is any indication.

Sheamus is on the hottest streak of his career, thanks in large part to extraordinary showings against intercontinental champion Gunther, and appears poised to be the next guy to step up to Reigns' throne.

We saw The Tribal Chief mock The Celtic Warrior, laughing off the idea that the Irishman is capable of inflicting any damage. He was silenced in short order as The Brawling Brutes and McIntyre asserted their dominance ahead of Survivor Series.

While it might seem inconceivable, look for Sheamus to rock Reigns with the Brogue Kick and end his three-year unpinned streak, all while setting himself up to challenge for the top prize in the game at the Royal Rumble in January.

It will only further enhance The Celtic Warrior's popularity while also building the credibility necessary to be taken seriously as a threat to the champion.