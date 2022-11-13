Josh Allen's Brutal Turnovers Draw Scrutiny as Bills Lose Instant Classic to Vikings

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is known for his steadiness in critical situations, but his blunder late in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings wound up costing his team a victory.

After the Bills defense came up with a huge goal-line stop with under a minute left in the fourth quarter, Allen fumbled the snap from under center and the Vikings recovered the ball in the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown.

Allen orchestrated a drive that ended with a field goal to force overtime, but he threw a game-sealing interception in the extra period and Buffalo came up short in a 33-30 loss. After losing in consecutive weeks, the Bills are now 6-3 and fell out of first place in the AFC East.

Allen finished the game with 330 passing yards and a touchdown while adding a team-high 84 rushing yards. However, he threw two interceptions and lost a fumble, and all three turnovers proved costly against a surging Minnesota team that earned its seventh straight win thanks to his mistakes.

Fans on social media who tuned in for the game couldn't help but find fault in Allen's decision-making in clutch moments:

Allen entered the year as the presumptive favorite to win NFL MVP. His performances in the Bills' back-to-back losses are far from the level we're accustomed to seeing from him. He also threw two picks in Buffalo's upset loss to the New York Jets last week.

The Bills will need Allen to get back on track if they hope to fulfill their expectations of competing for a Super Bowl this year. Buffalo will host the Cleveland Browns (3-6) next Sunday.