    Josh Allen's Brutal Turnovers Draw Scrutiny as Bills Lose Instant Classic to Vikings

    Doric SamNovember 13, 2022

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills slides during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
    Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

    Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is known for his steadiness in critical situations, but his blunder late in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings wound up costing his team a victory.

    After the Bills defense came up with a huge goal-line stop with under a minute left in the fourth quarter, Allen fumbled the snap from under center and the Vikings recovered the ball in the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown.

    Allen orchestrated a drive that ended with a field goal to force overtime, but he threw a game-sealing interception in the extra period and Buffalo came up short in a 33-30 loss. After losing in consecutive weeks, the Bills are now 6-3 and fell out of first place in the AFC East.

    Allen finished the game with 330 passing yards and a touchdown while adding a team-high 84 rushing yards. However, he threw two interceptions and lost a fumble, and all three turnovers proved costly against a surging Minnesota team that earned its seventh straight win thanks to his mistakes.

    Fans on social media who tuned in for the game couldn't help but find fault in Allen's decision-making in clutch moments:

    Joe Rexrode @joerexrode

    Game of the year ends on one of the worst picks of the year, from Josh Allen.

    Mike Giardi @MikeGiardi

    Tough loss for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a>. Another red zone INT thrown by Josh Allen. This one hurts for Buffalo. Meanwhile, hell of a comeback and fight and all that from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a>.

    Tyler Dunne @TyDunne

    What a win for the Vikings. They are for real. <br><br>Also, some absolutely egregious decisions made by Josh Allen. This has been a rough stretch for the quarterback.

    Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt

    Oy. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JoshAllen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JoshAllen</a>

    Jason_OTC @Jason_OTC

    Brutal pass by Allen.

    Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer

    Woooooooof. What a bad throw by Josh Allen.

    Draymond Green @Money23Green

    😱😱😱😱 the end of this Buffalo/Minn game is MADNESS!!

    Graham Hall @GrahamHall_

    Wow Buffalo…haven’t seen that before

    Odell Beckham Jr @obj

    UNBELIEVABLE GAME !!!!

    Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora

    This Bills/Vikings game was all the way bananas. A certified 🍌 🍌 🍌 🍌 🍌 special including a Josh Allen end zone fumble. Bills still have 37 seconds. stay tuned

    Royce O'Neale @BucketsONeale00

    Yoooo game is crazy

    Philly Cheese 🧀 @dionwaiters3

    Omgggggg this a classic vikings bills

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    Most Red Zone INT in the NFL this season<br><br>Josh Allen 3<br>Trevor Lawrence 3 <a href="https://t.co/cNXnT0KUMC">pic.twitter.com/cNXnT0KUMC</a>

    Matthew Bové @Matt_Bove

    Josh Allen on fumbled exchange with Mitch Morse: it’s on me. That can’t happen.

    Alaina Getzenberg @agetzenberg

    The Bills lost 33-30 and fall to 6-3 and third place in the AFC East. Josh Allen and the offensive made crucial mistakes late. Allen has thrown 2+ interceptions in three straight games for the first time in his career. Bills squandered a 17-point lead.

    Wildes @kevinwildes

    It’s Mahomes MVP to lose now. Josh Allen is out.

    Allen entered the year as the presumptive favorite to win NFL MVP. His performances in the Bills' back-to-back losses are far from the level we're accustomed to seeing from him. He also threw two picks in Buffalo's upset loss to the New York Jets last week.

    The Bills will need Allen to get back on track if they hope to fulfill their expectations of competing for a Super Bowl this year. Buffalo will host the Cleveland Browns (3-6) next Sunday.

