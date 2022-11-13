X

    'Sensation' Justin Fields Hailed as Franchise QB by Fans Despite Bears' Loss to Lions

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 13, 2022

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 13: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears celebrates with Khalil Herbert #24 of the Chicago Bears after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on November 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
    Quinn Harris/Getty Images

    It isn't a fluke—Justin Fields has arrived. And his level of play in the past few weeks could only be described as otherworldly.

    The Chicago Bears' second-year quarterback had another fantastic performance Sunday, albeit in a 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions (3-6). It's hard to imagine Bears fans being too torn up about the result, however, after Fields finished the day 12-of-20 for 167 yards, two scores and an interception, adding 13 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JUSTIN FIELDS CAN’T BE STOPPED 💪<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <a href="https://t.co/NeGgtgtJOw">pic.twitter.com/NeGgtgtJOw</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JUSTIN FIELDS TO COLE KMET FOR SIX 🎯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/RklPaQkVqY">pic.twitter.com/RklPaQkVqY</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JUSTIN FIELDS DUSTED THE WHOLE DEFENSE 💨<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/pb5uvz7Aey">pic.twitter.com/pb5uvz7Aey</a>

    Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith

    Justin Fields is now up to 141 rushing yards today after having 178 last week.<br>Only 9 times in NFL history has a QB run for more than 140 yards in a game, and 2 of those 9 are Justin Fields in the last two weeks.

    Kyle Soppe @KyleSoppeESPN

    Justin Fields, by way of magic, ties the NFL record for consecutive games by a QB with 60+ rushing yards and a rushing score with 4

    The Bears (3-7) are in another rebuilding year. The most important part of any rebuild—finding a franchise quarterback—is no longer a concern.

    The response on Twitter to a player after they've had a memorable performance, good or bad, is often a bit performative itself. A good game can be the greatest thing the consortium of "hot take" tweeters has ever seen. A poor showing can be a harbinger of doom to come.

    But on Sunday, the response from NFL Twitter was one of pure joy, and it felt completely appropriate:

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    Justin Fields is a sensation. He's the fastest player on the field. He's enormous and physical. He's throwing better than he has all season. This is so so so so so cool to see man.

    'Sensation' Justin Fields Hailed as Franchise QB by Fans Despite Bears' Loss to Lions
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Gregg Rosenthal @greggrosenthal

    Justin Fields is box office every week

    Doug Farrar ✍ @NFL_DougFarrar

    Justin Fields is Bigger Michael Vick. Zoom, gone.

    Mekka Don @MekkaDonMusic

    Bears fans have to be ecstatic to have Justin Fields. He’s a franchise saver.

    Ian Kenyon @IanKenyonNFL

    Justin Fields went from looking like a unplayable NFL quarterback to playing at a damn near MVP level in a matter of 3-4 weeks.

    Andrew Perloff @andrewperloff

    Justin Fields is simply taking over.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    JUSTIN FIELDS IS A DAWG

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    Justin Fields is popping,y’all

    Jarrett Payton @paytonsun

    Are you kidding me?!!!! Wow! Justin Fields you are different young man!!

    Mitch Goldich 🐙 @mitchgoldich

    It’s incredible how quickly the Bears’ offense went from totally unwatchable to absolute must-see TV.

    Well, maybe not only joy—there was also a bit of "I told you so" regarding how the prior usage of Fields in the Matt Nagy era limited his upside:

    Rod @rodimusprime

    Justin Fields might be the all time "they was just using him wrong" QB in NFL history.

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    I know Justin Fields ain’t outathleticizing athletes that have outathleticised other humans their entire sports careers again is he? Not the dude that gets all the “but his athleticism ain’t gonna help him at quarterbacking” hate? <br><br>Nah, can’t be. We musta dreamed that Tuddy.

    Richard Sherman @RSherman_25

    So when you use Justin fields correctly he shines….. seems right… do your thang boy!

    But mostly it was joy because, right now, Fields is simply one of the most breathtaking watches in the NFL.

    He wasn't perfect. An ill-advised pick-six in the fourth quarter tied the game at 24-24, giving the Lions new life.

    NFL @NFL

    Jeff Okudah pick-six 👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnePride?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnePride</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DETvsCHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DETvsCHI</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/bBQuxnO25T">https://t.co/bBQuxnO25T</a> <a href="https://t.co/p2IiP5chHl">pic.twitter.com/p2IiP5chHl</a>

    But his response was a 67-yard touchdown run on the very next drive. Special.

    And no, Fields couldn't lead the Bears to a game-winning field goal late in the game. But there are 10 other players on offense, too, and it's hard to argue that any of them are playing anywhere near the level of Fields right now.

    Certainly, the Bears wouldn't have been just a point behind without Fields.

    As the Bears get Fields more help, the wins will follow. The important thing is that the franchise quarterback is here, and he's spectacular.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.