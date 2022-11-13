'Sensation' Justin Fields Hailed as Franchise QB by Fans Despite Bears' Loss to Lions

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

It isn't a fluke—Justin Fields has arrived. And his level of play in the past few weeks could only be described as otherworldly.

The Chicago Bears' second-year quarterback had another fantastic performance Sunday, albeit in a 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions (3-6). It's hard to imagine Bears fans being too torn up about the result, however, after Fields finished the day 12-of-20 for 167 yards, two scores and an interception, adding 13 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bears (3-7) are in another rebuilding year. The most important part of any rebuild—finding a franchise quarterback—is no longer a concern.

The response on Twitter to a player after they've had a memorable performance, good or bad, is often a bit performative itself. A good game can be the greatest thing the consortium of "hot take" tweeters has ever seen. A poor showing can be a harbinger of doom to come.

But on Sunday, the response from NFL Twitter was one of pure joy, and it felt completely appropriate:

Well, maybe not only joy—there was also a bit of "I told you so" regarding how the prior usage of Fields in the Matt Nagy era limited his upside:

But mostly it was joy because, right now, Fields is simply one of the most breathtaking watches in the NFL.

He wasn't perfect. An ill-advised pick-six in the fourth quarter tied the game at 24-24, giving the Lions new life.

But his response was a 67-yard touchdown run on the very next drive. Special.

And no, Fields couldn't lead the Bears to a game-winning field goal late in the game. But there are 10 other players on offense, too, and it's hard to argue that any of them are playing anywhere near the level of Fields right now.

Certainly, the Bears wouldn't have been just a point behind without Fields.

As the Bears get Fields more help, the wins will follow. The important thing is that the franchise quarterback is here, and he's spectacular.