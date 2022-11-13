X

    Bucs RB Rachaad White's Fantasy Outlook amid Leonard Fournette's Injury Concerns

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 13, 2022

    MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Jordyn Brooks #56 of the Seattle Seahawks is fended off by Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter during the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
    Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

    Leonard Fournette was deemed doubtful to return to Sunday's 21-16 win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Seattle Seahawks with a hip injury.

    But regardless of whether that injury hampers him going forward, it appears that Rachaad White is in line for a bigger role.

    White rushed 22 times for 105 yards on the day, out-touching Fournette (14 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, one reception for one yard) while making the most of increased opportunity.

    NFL @NFL

    THIS STIFF ARM. 😱💪<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SEAvsTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SEAvsTB</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLNetwork</a> <br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/M32DOvVAld">https://t.co/M32DOvVAld</a> <a href="https://t.co/3bGaTinOkI">pic.twitter.com/3bGaTinOkI</a>

    NFL @NFL

    What a day for Rachaad White.<br><br>He picks up a critical first down for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Buccaneers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Buccaneers</a>.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SEAvsTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SEAvsTB</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLNetwork</a> <br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/M32DOwdJzl">https://t.co/M32DOwdJzl</a> <a href="https://t.co/wdlp90yRhc">pic.twitter.com/wdlp90yRhc</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Rachaad White seals it.<a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady</a> is fired up. <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SEAvsTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SEAvsTB</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLNetwork</a> <br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/M32DOvVAld">https://t.co/M32DOvVAld</a> <a href="https://t.co/7B72ubN85M">pic.twitter.com/7B72ubN85M</a>

    Because Fournette found the end zone, he had the bigger fantasy day, registering 10.8 points in PPR leagues compared to White's 10.5 points. But there was no doubt that the usage of both players was a major story around the fantasy football world after the early game in Germany, even before Fournette's injury.

    Moody @EricNMoody

    Rachaad White truthers officially welcoming Leonard Fournette to the RB dead zone:<a href="https://t.co/nPnwILskcZ">pic.twitter.com/nPnwILskcZ</a>

    Trevor Sikkema @TampaBayTre

    Rachaad White <a href="https://t.co/0yFBvCCJib">pic.twitter.com/0yFBvCCJib</a>

    Chris Vaccaro @ChrisVaccaroGST

    Rachaad White to Lenny during the bye week.... <a href="https://t.co/pKIx92M9Z0">pic.twitter.com/pKIx92M9Z0</a>

    JC Cornell @CornellNFL

    Rachaad White just became the Buccaneers starting franchise RB for years to come. Impressive game by the rookie. Over 100 yards.

    John Daigle @notJDaigle

    Rachaad White with the start in London + Leonard Fournette injured mid-3Q. Bucs RB touches to that point:<br><br>Fournette 14<br>White 11<br><br>Touches once Fournette exited:<br><br>White 13<br>Ke'Shawn Vaughn 3<br><br>White with 4/34 rushing to ice the game on final drive.

    Adam Koffler @AdamKoffler

    Rachaad White is a top-12 RB in Week 12 out of the Bucs’ Bye week

    Jim Nagy @JimNagy_SB

    Rachaad White’s coming out party. <a href="https://twitter.com/chaad_3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chaad_3</a> is one of best pure athletes to come out at RB position in past five drafts. His emergence could be season-changer for Bucs.

    White is going to be a must-add on waivers this week, even with the Bucs heading into a bye.

    If Fournette's injury is serious enough to keep him out of action following the bye week, White immediately jumps into the RB2 conversation for your lineup. But if Fournette remains healthy, a full-blown platoon situation may be unfolding.

    White appears to be the better pure runner at this point, though Fournette—who came into Sunday with 42 catches for 314 yards and three touchdowns on 49 targets—should still have a significant role in the offense if he can stay on the field, at least as a receiver out of the backfield.

    In a platoon situation, both would have risky flex upside unless White steals the job outright or Fournette reasserts his hold on the starting gig. But White showed what he is capable of with a bigger role—for that reason alone, he should be one of your top waiver priorities this week.

