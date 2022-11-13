Bucs RB Rachaad White's Fantasy Outlook amid Leonard Fournette's Injury Concerns

Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Leonard Fournette was deemed doubtful to return to Sunday's 21-16 win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Seattle Seahawks with a hip injury.

But regardless of whether that injury hampers him going forward, it appears that Rachaad White is in line for a bigger role.

White rushed 22 times for 105 yards on the day, out-touching Fournette (14 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, one reception for one yard) while making the most of increased opportunity.

Because Fournette found the end zone, he had the bigger fantasy day, registering 10.8 points in PPR leagues compared to White's 10.5 points. But there was no doubt that the usage of both players was a major story around the fantasy football world after the early game in Germany, even before Fournette's injury.

White is going to be a must-add on waivers this week, even with the Bucs heading into a bye.

If Fournette's injury is serious enough to keep him out of action following the bye week, White immediately jumps into the RB2 conversation for your lineup. But if Fournette remains healthy, a full-blown platoon situation may be unfolding.

White appears to be the better pure runner at this point, though Fournette—who came into Sunday with 42 catches for 314 yards and three touchdowns on 49 targets—should still have a significant role in the offense if he can stay on the field, at least as a receiver out of the backfield.

In a platoon situation, both would have risky flex upside unless White steals the job outright or Fournette reasserts his hold on the starting gig. But White showed what he is capable of with a bigger role—for that reason alone, he should be one of your top waiver priorities this week.