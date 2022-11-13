Report: Jim Irsay 'Was Hellbent' on Jeff Saturday Despite Concerns From Colts Execs

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was reportedly "hellbent" on hiring Jeff Saturday as the team's interim head coach despite members of the front office expressing concern.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Colts president Pete Ward and general manager Chris Ballard were among the executives who "expressed their reservations" about the widely criticized hiring.

Saturday, a member of the Colts' Ring of Honor, has no coaching experience beyond the high school level and was working at ESPN as an analyst before being hired Monday to replace Frank Reich.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.