UFC 281 Results: Israel Adesanya's Shocking Loss, Dustin Poirier's Win Highlight Card

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Israel Adesanya's reign over the UFC middleweight division came to a shocking conclusion with Alex Pereira defeating The Last Stylebender by fifth-round TKO in the main event of UFC 281.

It was déjà vu all over again in the rivalry between the two former kickboxers. The first fight under MMA rules looked a lot like their last kickboxing match. Adesanya was well on his way to a decision victory before Pereira caught him with power punches in the final round.

Pereira and Adesanya went to work on each other with a classic kickboxing match in the first round, however, both surprisingly turned to grappling in the second and third rounds.

It looked like Adesanya would continue his reign, but Pereira's stopping power had something to say about that.

The win moved Pereira to a perfect 3-0 against Adesanya, including two wins in kickboxing. It also made Pereira one of the most unique champions in MMA history.

