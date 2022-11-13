UFC 281 Results: Israel Adesanya's Shocking Loss, Dustin Poirier's Win Highlight Card

UFC 281 Results: Israel Adesanya's Shocking Loss, Dustin Poirier's Win Highlight CardNovember 13, 2022
Israel Adesanya's reign over the UFC middleweight division came to a shocking conclusion with Alex Pereira defeating The Last Stylebender by fifth-round TKO in the main event of UFC 281.
It was déjà vu all over again in the rivalry between the two former kickboxers. The first fight under MMA rules looked a lot like their last kickboxing match. Adesanya was well on his way to a decision victory before Pereira caught him with power punches in the final round.
Pereira and Adesanya went to work on each other with a classic kickboxing match in the first round, however, both surprisingly turned to grappling in the second and third rounds.
It looked like Adesanya would continue his reign, but Pereira's stopping power had something to say about that.
The win moved Pereira to a perfect 3-0 against Adesanya, including two wins in kickboxing. It also made Pereira one of the most unique champions in MMA history.
Shaheen Al-Shatti @shaunalshatti
Alex Pereira becomes the second-least experienced UFC champion of the modern era, only behind Brock Lesnar. Stunning scenes. He needed a Leon Edwards moment and he found it. Unbelievable. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFC281?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UFC281</a>
Here's a look at the results from the rest of a wild night in the world of MMA.
UFC 281 Results
Main Card
Alex Pereira def Israel Adesanya via TKO (punches) (Round 5, 2:01)
Zhang Weili def. Carla Esparza via submission (rear-naked choke) (Round 2, 1:05)
Dustin Poirier def. Michael Chandler via submission (rear-naked choke) (Round 3, 2:00)
Chris Gutierrez def. Frankie Edgar via first-round knockout (knee) (2:01)
Dan Hooker def. Claudio Puelles via second-round TKO (knee) (4:06)
Prelims
Renato Moicano def. Brad Riddell via submission (rear-naked choke) (Round 1, 3:20)
Ryan Spann def. Dominick Reyes via first-round KO (punch) (1:20)
Erin Blanchfield def. Molly McCann via submission (kimura) (Round 1, 3:37)
Andre Petroski def. Wellington Turman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Matt Frevola def. Ottman Azaitar via first-round KO (punch) (2:30)
Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Silvana Gomez Juarez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Michael Trizano def. Seung Woo Choi via first-round knockout (punch) (4:51)
Montel Jackson def. Julio Arce via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Carlos Ulberg def. Nicolae Negumereanu via first-round knockout (punch) (3:44)
Zhang Weili def. Carla Esparza
Zhang Weili is once again the women's strawweight champion. She reclaimed the belt she held in 2019 and 2020 with a second-round submission win over Carla Esparza.
Esparza utilized her wrestling well to keep herself in the fight. The first round featured several fun grappling exchanges, but the now-former champion went to that well one too many times.
A botched takedown attempt opened the window for Weili to go for a modified rear-naked choke from a crucifix position.
This was Weili's eighth career submission victory, but it's been a forgotten part of her game. She hasn't submitted anyone in the UFC since an armbar win over Jessica Aguilar in 2018.
Just add it to the reasons the new champ will be tough to beat now that she has her crown back.
Dustin Poirier def. Michael Chandler
On paper, the lightweight matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler looked like a Fight of the Night contender. It lived up to that expectation and more.
Poirier and Chandler showcased the best of their games in the first round alone. Multiple powerful right hands found a home for Chandler as he put Poirier in serious trouble before The Diamond rallied and landed his own salvos by the end of the first.
Then came Chandler in the second round utilizing his wrestling and holding advantageous positions with a rear-naked choke attempt that nearly ended the fight and a ground-and-pound game to punctuate the round.
Things came full circle in the third and final round when Poirier found himself in a position to sink in the rear-naked choke. He succeeded where Chandler wasn't able to secure the victory.
Chris Gutierrez def. Frankie Edgar
There was no storybook ending to be had for Frankie Edgar. The former lightweight champion was handed a first-round knockout loss against Chris Gutierrez in his retirement fight.
Gutierrez picked up the biggest win of his career to this point with a flying knee that landed flush and had Edgar flat on his back.
The 31-year-old El Guapo and The Answer were on opposite trajectories heading into the fight. Gutierrez is now 7-0-1 in his last eight fights, with back-to-back knockouts now. Edgar is on his way out and had lost four out of his last five.
This win should give Gutierrez a little more brand recognition as it was a strong performance against the biggest name he's seen to this point.
Meanwhile, Edgar's legacy is always going to be his run as lightweight champion before fighting at 145 or 135 pounds in the UFC was even an option for men.
Dan Hooker def. Claudio Puelles
It isn't often that a front kick to the body ends a fight, but that's exactly what Dan Hooker used to put a stop to Claudio Puelles in the second round of their main card fight.
Hooker had to fight off a good heel hook attempt from Puelles in the first round. The Peruvian submission artist dropped to the ground and latched on to a leg but couldn't sink in the leg lock.
That was bad news for him because he didn't have much of a Plan B. Hooker controlled the fight on the feet and landed his punches and kicks at will.
Specifically, he found a cheat code against Puelles' defense in the front kick. He landed it multiple times before the last one sent him to the mat and caused the stoppage.
It's a huge win for Hooker, who had lost four of his last five entering the night.