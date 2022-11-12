10 Best Power Plays in the NHL Right Now

0 of 10

David Berding/Getty Images

There is no better way to turn the tide of a game in the NHL than by cashing in on the power play.

Having more players on the ice than the other team can be a lifeline or the bane of a squad's existence depending on how well it can execute a power play (or defend against it, for that matter).

We're early into the 2022-23 season, and there are already some teams that have their man-advantage situations figured out. Meanwhile, others are still trying to determine how to gain the zone and get their fans to stop yelling, "SHOOT!" for at least two straight minutes.

Even though we're the biggest fans of how teams get things done at even strength, weaponizing the power play to make opponents regret any and all infractions is the kind of luxury good teams can use to make themselves great ones in the regular season and terrifying in the playoffs.

We're taking a look at some of the best power plays in the league—10 of them to be exact—and will get into what makes them click so well. We're going to rank them based on their success to this point and the personnel who make them so dangerous.

These kinds of rankings can be fluid. A team could be close to the best in the league one day and then be in the bottom half after a dry spell. Volatility like that helps make me look really silly in hindsight, so go easy on me, OK?