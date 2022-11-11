WWE Rumors on Braun Strowman Backstage Heat, Bobby Roode's Return and WrestleMania 39

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Strowman Reportedly Has Heat with Some WWE Co-Workers

Braun Strowman reportedly rubbed some of his WWE peers the wrong way with tweets he made following his match against Omos at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

In a since-deleted tweet, Strowman declared "no one cares about all these floppy floppers," in reference to wrestlers with a high-flying arsenal of moves, per WrestlingInc's Kieran Fisher.

WWE's Mustafa Ali was among those to respond, asking Strowman if he could show him "how to get fired" in reference to Strowman's release from WWE last year before returning.

According to Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc's Ross Berman), Strowman has "significant heat" with some of his fellow WWE wrestlers. A source indicated that while Strowman has been well-behaved backstage, "social media Braun" tends to be a different animal.

Fightful also reported that WWE management believes Strowman acted immaturely, and while the tweets weren't meant to set up a storyline, WWE may use his comments to take some jabs at him on television.

Known as The Monster of All Monsters, the 6'8" Strowman is one of the biggest and most physically imposing figures in all of wrestling.

Prior to his WWE release, Strowman was often pushed as a top star in the company, holding the Universal and Intercontinental Champion titles one time each and the Raw Tag Team Champion title twice.

Strowman was also a winner of the Money in the Bank ladder match, the Greatest Royal Rumble and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

His release came as a shock, but he was brought back when Triple H replaced the retired Vince McMahon as head of WWE creative, and he has been pushed as an unstoppable force thus far.

Roode Reportedly May Return to WWE Programming Soon

WWE Superstar Robert Roode reportedly may be back in action in the near future after battling injuries recently.

According to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson, Roode was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, this week, and the "hope" is that he will be back soon. When Roode does return, there have reportedly been discussions about him being part of the SmackDown brand.

In September, Roode posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed in Birmingham at Southlake Orthopaedics. Roode wrote that he was "heading home after what is hoped to be a successful trip."

Prior to his injury woes, Roode was in a long-running tag team with Dolph Ziggler. The pair held both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships together, and Roode backed Ziggler up during his brief run as NXT champion earlier this year.

Roode has not wrestled a match since June, and he has not been in a televised match since competing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown in April.

While the 46-year-old veteran has had some success on the WWE main roster, including winning the United States Championship, it paled in comparison to some of his previous runs.

Roode was a two-time world champion in Impact Wrestling, and he held the NXT Championship shortly after arriving in WWE.

Since Roode was pushed as a top star in NXT under Triple H, he may have a better opportunity than ever before to succeed on WWE's main roster, as Triple H is now head of WWE creative.

WWE Reportedly Wants Heavy Celebrity Involvement at WrestleMania 39

With next year's WrestleMania 39 taking place near Hollywood in Inglewood, California, WWE is reportedly hopeful the stars will come out in droves.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Gunjan Nath of Ringside News), WWE wants "a lot of celebrity involvement" for WrestleMania 39 because of its location and the mainstream attention it would help generate.

Celebrities have been a huge part of WrestleMania since its inception, as Mr. T teamed with Hulk Hogan against "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff in the main event of WrestleMania I in 1985.

That has continued over the years, including this year's WrestleMania 38 when both Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville competed in matches.

One major celebrity who has been speculated to be part of WrestleMania 39 is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The Rock established himself as a legendary WWE Superstar before reaching similar heights in Hollywood, and since he is the real-life cousin of undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns, it would make sense for them to lock horns on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE has masterfully integrated pro wrestling and entertainment together for WrestleMania over the course of nearly four decades, and that figures to be the case again next year regardless of The Rock's status.

